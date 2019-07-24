Search BizReport
BizReport : Advertising : July 24, 2019
Forecast: Ad fraud to skyrocket
Over the next four years, advertising fraud is expected to skyrocket and could cost North American businesses up to $100 million per day. That's a key takeaway from a new report out from Juniper Research and TrafficGuard. Their state of ad fraud in North America finds that ad fraud may increase by 125% by 2023.
