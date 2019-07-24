BizReport.com | Free Magazines
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines




BizReport : Advertising : July 24, 2019


Forecast: Ad fraud to skyrocket

Over the next four years, advertising fraud is expected to skyrocket and could cost North American businesses up to $100 million per day. That's a key takeaway from a new report out from Juniper Research and TrafficGuard. Their state of ad fraud in North America finds that ad fraud may increase by 125% by 2023.

by Kristina Knight






Tags: ad fraud, advertising, digital ad fraud, digital advertising, ecommerce, loyalty marketing, mobile marketing, search marketing, social marketing, TrafficGuard








No Comments

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics





Latest Headlines

More...

BizReport.com | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2019/07/forecast-ad-fraud-to-skyrocket.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.