BizReport : Advertising : July 25, 2019


As ad spend grows, brands zero in on consumers

The bulk of the travel ad spend being spent by brands in four specific areas: Travel Agents/Bookers (32%), Airlines (22%), Hotels/Resorts/Casinos (20%) and Tourism (10%), and that spending continues to grow. According to new Eyeota data these advertisers are are spending between $3000 and $10,000 per audience targeting campaign.  

by Kristina Knight

To make the most of their spend, Eyeota's report finds that more travel brands and marketers are zeroing in on specific targets, for instance targeting campaigns according to consumer intent and interests rather than straight-up demographic data. About 60% of the targeted spend is going to interest and intent based segments.
 
Demographics do continue to play a part in targeting, and those demos are highly focused. For example, researchers found that the target market for travel agents/booking sites is female, between ages 25 and 44, mostly with children and mostly high income households. They're further breaking down the demo by looking for women who frequent restaurants, go to sporting events and have shown prior travel interest.
 
Airlines are also looking at younger consumers (ages 18-44), who frequent restaurants/bars, watch movies and listen to audiobooks. Breaking it down a little more, airlines are focused in on college grads in healthcare and small business rolls.
 
More data from Eyeota's Eye On: Travel report can be accessed here.






Tags: ad spending, advertising, Eyeota, targeted ad spend, travel marketing








