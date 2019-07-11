3 tips to increase ad quality on a budget

by Kristina Knight

First, consider permission based marketing

"First, focus on the channels that are permission based and/or require the customer to take an extra step that signals they actually want to hear from the business," said Daniel Brzezinski, COO, GetResponse. "Some examples include email with double opt-in, webinars and videos that customers watch until the end. These tactics allow the customer to tune in where and when they want while providing additional signals to marketers."

Second, consider the timing of the messaging

"[Delivering] the right message at the right time using the right marketing tools. To do this, you have two options. First, retrace the steps your customers took for the last campaign that had a similar offering and goals. Or second, use an automated funnel that reverse engineers the process. Either way, you'll find find shortcuts to achieving your goals, though an automated funnel is a lot easier and faster," said Brzezinski.

Third, combine inbound and outbound efforts

"Look for ways where [inbound and outbound messaging] can complement each other achieve your goals even faster. Marketers know they need an integrated solution. Taking it to the next level, they should look for one that also includes a step-by-step guide to understanding which tactics to push on which channels and the optimal time to do it. The combination of proven processes with inbound and outbound tools will shorten the sales cycle and optimize costs," said Brzezinski.

