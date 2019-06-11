BizReport.com | Free Magazines
June 11, 2019


Study: Half of ad spend to be online in 2020

More and more ad dollars are moving online, but according to one report over the next year 'more' will equal half. According to WARC's International Forecast about half of the global ad spend will be spent online in 2020.

by Kristina Knight

Mobile will be the big winner from this change in spending; according to the experts about 94% of global ad growth will be in mobile formats, as the mobile ad spend grows to just over $175 billion. Overall, the global ad spend will reach at least $298 billion, with digital ads accounting for 47.7% of media spending.

"The boom in mobile ad spend has reflected a surge in daily consumption, which has more than doubled since 2012. Daily time using mobile internet has risen to 3:14 (h:mm) during the last five years - an increase of almost two hours. Over 90% of this time is spent in-app, according to comScore data," writes James McDonald, WARC.

Just how will the influx of ad dollars, on the global scale, be spent in the digital space? Nearly half (45%) will be spent in online display ads, and just over half of display budgets (58%) will be spend in the social space. Of the social spend, the vast majority (83%) will be spent within Facebook's holdings.

Other interesting findings from the WARC report include:

▪ Advertisers are investing nearly $74 per internet user
▪ 65% of US online ad dollars go to mobile
▪ In the US, 56% of ad dollars will be digital
More WARC data can be accessed here.






Tags: ad spending, advertising, advertising trends, digital ad trends, mobile marketing, WARC








