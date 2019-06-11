Study: Half of ad spend to be online in 2020

by Kristina Knight

Mobile will be the big winner from this change in spending; according to the experts about 94% of global ad growth will be in mobile formats, as the mobile ad spend grows to just over $175 billion. Overall, the global ad spend will reach at least $298 billion, with digital ads accounting for 47.7% of media spending.

"The boom in mobile ad spend has reflected a surge in daily consumption, which has more than doubled since 2012. Daily time using mobile internet has risen to 3:14 (h:mm) during the last five years - an increase of almost two hours. Over 90% of this time is spent in-app, according to comScore data," writes James McDonald, WARC.

Just how will the influx of ad dollars, on the global scale, be spent in the digital space? Nearly half (45%) will be spent in online display ads, and just over half of display budgets (58%) will be spend in the social space. Of the social spend, the vast majority (83%) will be spent within Facebook's holdings.

Other interesting findings from the WARC report include:

▪ Advertisers are investing nearly $74 per internet user

▪ 65% of US online ad dollars go to mobile

▪ In the US, 56% of ad dollars will be digital

More WARC data can be accessed here.

