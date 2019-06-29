Reports ID how travelers use mobile during trips

by Kristina Knight

According to new AdColony data consumers are increasingly turning to mobile while planning a trip, while in the midst of travel, and even at their destination once they have arrived. In fact, according to AdColony's 2019 Summer Road Trip survey, have are using mobile devices to plan a route (58%). Just over one-third (38%) use mobile to book hotels or accommodations, and nearly half (41%) look to mobile to find fun destination activities.

While traveling, younger consumers are more likely to engage in social media to document their trip; in fact, more travelers want to play games (31%) via mobile than use social media (26%). This is an indicator that game developers could see an increase in downloads and playing time by advertising within travel apps - those for mapping routes and those for finding accommodations.

As to concerns, about one-quarter (24%) of travelers worry they won't have cell coverage while en route to their destination. Other concerns include vehicle safety during the trip (33%), the overall safety of the route (40%), and finding fun activities once they've arrived (44%). Because of this experts suggest hotels or vacation venues include safety information in their mobile content, along with fun trip and activity ideas.

Just how many people are planning a road trip this summer? More than half (51%) say they'll take a road trip before the end of summer and 62% of those aged 35-44 are planning a summer road trip.

Meanwhile, Adobe's State of Travel 2019 report indicates those not road-tripping this summer are booking vacations weeks in advance. Most of those choosing to fly to a destination are booking about three weeks out, but those books for actual holidays are looking even farther afield.

As to how travelers are finding flight and destination information, the report finds that travel sites - airline, cruise, and hotel hubs - are seeing strong growth. Airline sites have seen a 20% visit increase since January 2017, with Cruise and Hotel sites seeing at least a 10% increase in traffic over the same time period. Many of these visits are coming from smartphones.

According to the report, more travelers are researching destinations and travel routes/plans via smartphone, although most still prefer to make vacation purchases - rental cars, flights, hotel stays - via laptop or desktop.

Adobe's report also found that travelers using Instagram are more likely to stay at non-hotels - places like Airbnbs.

More data from Adobe can be accessed here.

