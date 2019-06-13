Report: Shoppers spending more online than in-store

by Kristina Knight

What are sellers selling? Most of those using Shopify's hub are selling physical goods (80%), 13% sell a combination of physical products and services, and 2% sell services only.

What may be more important than what consumers are buying though, is that there seems to be a growing loyalty in online shoppers. Just over half of online shoppers make 2 or more purchases from the same online stores, and on average last year made 3.8 purchases from the same store. And most consumers (73%) say that when they find a product or service they like, they stick with it.

"More people are buying online than ever before," write the report authors. "Complementing this, buyers are also more likely to buy from the same store when they make any online purchase...Whether a night owl or a mid-day shopper, it's apparent that across geographies and no matter what the peak browsing/transaction hour is, consumers shop to unwind."

Other interesting findings from Shopify's State of Commerce Report include:

▪ 36% of North American shoppers shop "to cheer themselves up"

▪ Vietnam, New Zealand, Netherlands shoppers lead in mobile purchases

▪ US, Canada, Australia, and China shoppers lead in cross-device shopping

▪ 80% of ecommerce sales come from online storefronts

As to when digital shoppers are shopping, it's no secret that November and December are big shopping months, thanks to the seasonal Black Friday, Cyber Monday and other holiday shopping days. But, outside the holiday months, January saw the highest shopping growth in 2018.

Breaking down the per-visit spend by country, Japanese shoppers spend the most online (141.72 USD), followed by Canada ($100.66 USD), and Singapore ($91.09 USD). On average, US shoppers spend about $81.26 per online shopping visit.

More data from Shopify can be accessed here.]

Tags: ecommerce, ecommerce trends, m:commerce trends, mobile commerce, mobile marketing, Shopify