Expert: How Apple's Sign-In feature could impact marketers

by Kristina Knight

iTunes is (nearly) dead, Samsung will release a MacBook Pro, Mac's new Catalina OS is nearly here, but one of the announcements from WWDC could have far-reaching implications for app developers: Sign In With Apple.

Apple is touting the offering as a safe way for consumers to sign-in, noting that app developers will only receive the Apple ID and the user's email address - and if the consumer chooses not to use their actual email address, Apple will assign a temporary email that can be used.

Using the new feature, consumers can sign in to branded apps and websites using their Apple ID. The offering includes two-factor authentication and holds a promise from Apple not to track user activity within apps or websites. But, is this a good thing?

According to one expert, there could be a few drawbacks to the new offering - key among those reasons is a lack of good location data.

"The new 'just once' location privacy feature will have a big impact on iOS app developers. First of all, it will reduce the supply of location data from SDKs, making it even more difficult to deliver at scale, since most big location audience companies use a lot of background location signals to build their audiences," said Mark Slade, CEO, Location Sciences.

This lack of data, posits Slade, could incentivize brands and marketers away from best practices and into more murky data territory.

"With less supply, there is more incentive for companies to break best practices to get budgets away. This is not new news as the operating systems and things like GDPR have been making it more and more difficult for ad tech to access location data; however, without clear transparency in this space, it is not really being seen by the end buyers of this data -- brands. It's been like watching the various parts of a car engine being removed piece by piece, but the vehicle just kept on moving faster. It makes no sense," said Slade.

Slade's suggestion moving forward? Brands and marketers must to their due diligence is how data is captured, analyzed, and then used to target consumers.

