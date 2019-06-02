7 Tips for Cutting Your Business Travel Expenses

Running a business comes with plenty of expenses, and cutting them is probably one of your top priorities. You simply can't generate a lot of profit if your expenses are bigger than your income.

Streamline Your Travel Policy



If you have a streamlined travel policy in place, you will effectively reduce travel reimbursements. You and your employees will know exactly which expenses are refunded.

When you know which expenses are reasonable and necessary for authorized company business, you simply won't spend too much money. You'll have better control of your travel costs, and you'll start spending money wisely.



Control Travel Costs with Pre-Trip Approvals



Having a pre-trip approval policy in place is another effective way to cut down on your business travel expenses. This is because the unapproved trips won't incur any travel costs. You'll be able to limit the spend, and there won't be any unnecessary post-trip expenses to deal with.



Book Cheaper Flights



It's marvelous to fly business class, but going for the economy option does save a lot of money. Your goal when traveling on business is getting to your destination, not drinking champagne at 35,000 feet. Look for a quality airline, so that you know you're safe, but choosing economy will save you plenty of money.



You should also book flights in advance. The closer the departure date is when purchasing a ticket, the higher the price will be.



You can also find cheap flights with a VPN. Airlines and online booking websites use cookies to improve user experience. But they also use them to collect location information and even the browsing history of their visitors.



They use that information to increase ticket prices for users from high-income countries, and those who have searched for certain tickets several times.



A business VPN account will come in handy in this situation. It will hide your real IP address, and make it seem as if you were in a different geographical location. That way, you can always find tickets at very affordable prices, and save a lot of money in the long run.



Find a Hotel with Complimentary Meals



You can save plenty of money if you eat at your hotel. However, many hotels charge absurd prices for their meals, so you should always look at the meal plans their offer.



Inclusive offers tend to be more expensive, but they include a lot more options than just food. However, while they're ideal for vacations, they can be a bit too much for a business trip. You simply won't have the time to enjoy them all. That's why it may be wiser to look for hotels with complimentary meals.



Don't Miss Out on Hotels' Reward Programs



Lots of hotels have reward programs for their frequent guests. If you're regularly traveling to certain locations, and always staying at the same hotels, you might be eligible for their reward programs.



They may offer you to upgrade your room at a lower price, provide you with more amenities, or offer any other exclusive deal that will both improve your experience and save you money.



Hotels also collaborate with many online travel agencies that offer better deals for frequent travelers, so don't miss out on those as well.



Collaborate with a Travel Management Service



Working with a travel management service is an investment that you should definitely consider. It may seem like an unnecessary expense at first, but it will save you a lot of money in the long run.



Find a reliable service that will manage your business travel bookings, and always find you the most affordable deals. They can find you cheap flight tickets, low hotel rates, and help you save money on car rentals.



Get a More Affordable Tariff Plan



Communicating abroad tends to be very expensive, so you should get a tariff plan that saves you money when traveling. If you don't, huge phone bills will await you back home, especially if you use the internet abroad.



You may use your hotel's internet or any other facility's free WiFi, but that's not very smart. Public WiFi hotspots don't use encryption, which puts your devices and data at risk from various cybersecurity threats.



If you must use public Wi-Fi on your trips, that's another reason to get a VPN for your business. It will encrypt your wireless connection, and keep your devices and data completely secure.

Traveling on business doesn't have to incur too many costs. These tips will help you focus on what really matters, and cut down on all unnecessary business travel expenses, so be sure to follow them.

