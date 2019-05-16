BizReport.com | Free Magazines
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines




BizReport : Advertising : May 16, 2019


Study: Marketers still unsure of their AI tech

Marketers continue to make inroads into the adoption of artificial intelligence for things like targeting and data analysis, however one new report finds that while using AI many businesses remain unsure if this tech supports their strategies and objectives.

by Kristina Knight

Forrester researchers conducted the study on behalf of Albert Technologies, finding that most (88%) of marketers studied have either adopted or are in the process of adopting AI as part of their marketing strategy. But, they also found that only half feel AI is supporting their objectives and strategies.

What are those main objectives? About half want AI and technology to give them direct media buying options and to improve their overall campaign effectiveness. Just over 40% say they'd like AI to improve their customer experience and just over one-third want it to help them with customer retention.

As to the challenges, nearly half of marketers say AI and tech is to blame for a drop in their customers' experience (47%) and for a drop in customer engagement (37%) as AI doesn't deliver ads through customers' preferred channels.

Other interesting findings include:

▪ 42% are "exploring" how they can bring digital media/creative departments in-house rather than outsourcing to agencies
▪ 35% are already running at least part of their digital media from within
▪ 30% say wasted marketing spend is a top challenge for their business
▪ 28% say hiring and retaining the right people is a key concern for their business

More data from the Albert Technologies report can be accessed here.






Tags: ad tech, advertising, ai in advertising, AI tips, AI trends, Albert Technologies, artificial intelligence, Forrester








No Comments

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics





Latest Headlines

More...

BizReport.com | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2019/05/study-marketers-still-unsure-of-their-ai-tech.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.