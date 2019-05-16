Study: Marketers still unsure of their AI tech

by Kristina Knight

Forrester researchers conducted the study on behalf of Albert Technologies, finding that most (88%) of marketers studied have either adopted or are in the process of adopting AI as part of their marketing strategy. But, they also found that only half feel AI is supporting their objectives and strategies.

What are those main objectives? About half want AI and technology to give them direct media buying options and to improve their overall campaign effectiveness. Just over 40% say they'd like AI to improve their customer experience and just over one-third want it to help them with customer retention.

As to the challenges, nearly half of marketers say AI and tech is to blame for a drop in their customers' experience (47%) and for a drop in customer engagement (37%) as AI doesn't deliver ads through customers' preferred channels.

Other interesting findings include:

▪ 42% are "exploring" how they can bring digital media/creative departments in-house rather than outsourcing to agencies

▪ 35% are already running at least part of their digital media from within

▪ 30% say wasted marketing spend is a top challenge for their business

▪ 28% say hiring and retaining the right people is a key concern for their business

More data from the Albert Technologies report can be accessed here.

