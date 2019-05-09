Study finds more B2B teams hitting LinkedIn

by Kristina Knight

According to data from the 2019 Sales Development Benchmark nearly half (42%) of sales development reps (SDR) for B2B brands are using LinkedIn as a touchpoint for their contacts. Other touchpoint include phone calls and email.

"Sales development is arguably the most critical investment for developing pipeline in today's B2B businesses," said Dan Gottlieb, TOPO Sales Development Analyst. "It's also the function in an organization where change is rapid and constant. The 2019 Sales Development Benchmark Report is a comprehensive guide toward navigating the present and future, so that leading organizations are building sales dev teams that are resilient and can adapt quickly."

Researchers with TOPO, a research and advisory hub, surveyed nearly 200 high growth B2B sales development firms to come to their results. In addition to the increased usage of LinkedIn, their data shows that while only about one-quarter (25%) of teams are currently using chat as a sale channel at least double that are expected to be using chat by year's end. Experts believe chat will be a standard inbound channel within the next year.

And, along with chat will come AI and bot. About 8% are currently using AI email tools, and next year AI is expected to see huge growth for SDR teams. The researchers also found:

▪ 57% of sales pipelines are developed by SDR teams

▪ 88% of account-based marketers note SDRs are important to their strategy

▪ 19% of SDRs are focused on customer expansion, 12% focus on support channels

More data from TOPO can be accessed here.

