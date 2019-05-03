Study: Experience connecting Millennials to brands

by Kristina Knight

Splash's survey of nearly 800 Millennial consumers found that about one-third of brand loyalists will sign up for an even upon receiving an email about it and another third - brand newcomers - will sign up after the second reminder email. Perhaps of even more importance nearly all (92%) say that post-event, they're interested in personalized emails offering coupons or rewards from that brand.

"Per our analysis, millennials who are already know and love your brand (a.k.a. Brand Loyalists) are more likely to submit their RSVP as soon as they receive the event invitation. Brand Newcomers--or those who don't know your brand--tend to RSVP closer to the event. So, think about your reminder email sequence as a series of mini brand campaigns, designed to engage an audience who might not know who you are yet," write the report authors from Splash.

What are Millennials looking for at events? Of course, it's free "stuff"; 47% note they attend branded events because of swag. The thing is swag can be as weird as it is techy. Survey respondents noted they've received earbuds and even cameras as event swag, but also said they've received artisanal butters and yodeling beer bottle openers. The key to swag, says Splash, is to use useful swag - something the attendee will use again and again.

What about the short attention spans of Millennials? Won't they forget about the brand post-event? Not necessarily. Researchers found that most of those surveyed remember the experience; and, remember, those memories create emotion and emotion creates stronger ties to a brand.

"[About] 10% of our survey respondents remembered the food and drinks from branded events they've attended. Nearly 60% of respondents remembered the experience. (Ironic, considering the majority of most event budgets is put towards the cost of food & beverages). Understand that if your event doesn't excite your millennial guests, neither will your company or product," write the report authors.

More from the Splash report can be found here.

Tags: advertising, advertising tips, ecommerce, event marketing, experience marketing, millennial marketing, Splash