Study: 1/3 SMBs using personal cash for business

by Kristina Knight

Overall, according to the report. small businesses are optimistic about their future and the overall US economy. Researchers found that 68% believe their local economy is strong and that 65% believe the same about the overall US economy. About two-thirds (67%) say their own business is strong.

But, while most feel their business is in a good position, fewer than half (49%) have a written strategy to grow their business, which could be a reason that about one-third use personal assets for cash infusions.

"Small businesses are a cornerstone of successful communities so we should celebrate their optimism about the economy and their business," said Reggie Davis, head of Business Banking at SunTrust Bank. "By developing a growth plan and discussing it with partners and advisors, an entrepreneur can gather insights that inform decisions, increase their confidence, and create a positive impact on their business, employees and community."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

▪ 26% of SMBs have used money from the cash reserve of their business

▪ 26% have used money from their business line of credit

▪ 25% have gone without a personal salary to save money for their business

More data from the SunTrust survey can be accessed here.

Tags: small business credit, Small Business Pulse Survey, small business tips, SMB confidence, SMB trends