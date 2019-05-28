Marketing in the Entertainment Industry in 2019

by BizReport

The entertainment industry is one that we all dabble in on an everyday basis. From checking our smartphones in the first minutes of consciousness to when we flick open our laptops on an evening to watch Netflix or join a round of roulette or blackjack at PartyCasino - the entertainment industry is ever present. More entertainment is now consumed through social media and through our aforementioned smartphones rather than in places like the movies. This industry evolution means marketers within it have had to adapt. So, what will marketing teams have to consider in 2019?

Disassociating with Fake News

Fake News and the war against it is spreading. Those that are guilty of stretching the truth or bias are now called out more than ever before. This makes it important for marketing professionals to only use respected avenues. In the past, all exposure was good exposure. However, now if you are linked or associated with other brands found guilty of miscommunication or misleading content, this could reflect badly on your entertainment business.

Buying into Virtual Reality

There is no doubt that the world around us is changing at a speed that has never been experienced before. One day we are Blackberry messaging and the next we are putting on a headset and entering a fabricated reality. Virtual Reality may be the most promising development for entertainment companies. How quickly you can adapt the technology to your area will be crucial for long-term success in the industry. Marketing with Virtual Reality may just be minutes away - is your entertainment business exploring its options?

Recruiting Vloggers and Influencers

Like it or loathe it, YouTube and similar platforms are creating celebrity personalities. Although their hard work to get there is almost certain, they now have an unbelievable amount of power when it comes to marketing. Recruiting an influencer of vlogging sensation allows you to get access to a mass market instantly, sometimes including millions of people spread throughout the world. This is effective, efficient and a must for entertainment marketing professionals in 2019.

Content, Content and Content!



The expectations of entertainment consumers are high. Not just in standards, but also in quantity. How many times did you see people complain about the number of Game of Thrones or Black Mirror episodes before they have even watched the series? To stay ahead of the game, satisfy your audience and continue to engage your market, you must be able to churn out lots of content constantly. If you don't, other entertainment businesses will step in and turn your audiences' heads. This means more videos, more blog posts and a stream of social media updates.

The Future of Entertainment Marketing

2019 is set to be as fast-paced and demanding as the last few years for marketing professionals in the entertainment industry. Although there are lots of things to consider - some we do not even know about yet - the developments of virtual reality are a sure-fire cornerstone. Look out for its evolution and what it means for marketing.

Tags: