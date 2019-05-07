How to use B2B video to engage in social

by Kristina Knight

Customer Testimonials

"[Testimonials] allow businesses to reveal how their products or services can solve a customer's problem. What elevates this beyond an explainer video, is that the client is the one who tells the story. Hearing the message from the words of a satisfied customer provides more credibility because you get to truly see how this positive experience impacted and benefited their business. Rather than focusing on the complex details and the inner workings of a product or service, this video focuses on the story and growth of the customer. This appeals to the emotions of viewers wanting to experience the same kind of success, and realizing they can through this business. Social media is all about sharing stories and customer testimonial videos do exactly this," said Cassandra Direnzo, Social Media Strategist, Walker Sands.

Cultural Videos

"The goal of this video is to show the people and values that make up the company, in order to develop connections with customers and prospective employees through authenticity and transparency. What makes culture videos so relatable is that you're able to get the perspective of the company in the words of any employee at any level. This is important because it shows that the company values each employee, regardless of seniority. What's also great about culture videos is that they don't need a grandiose production to be successful -- which is important to consider if you're worried about the price tag when creating a video," said Direnzo. "From showing a quick clip of employees on a team outing to revealing an employee's hidden talent or interest, this video can cover something as simple as catching a moment of fun inside your company. Culture videos allow businesses to reveal the human side of their brand -- which can be a huge refresher in the world of B2B. And showing a more vulnerable side allows companies to deepen their relationship with customers, making it more about trust and loyalty versus just business."

How-To Videos

"[How-Tos] provide actionable steps customers can take to reach their goals. This video can either address overall industry pain points a customer may be experiencing or show how to use a company's product in real-time. Depending on the route you take, how-to videos can target audiences at the top or bottom-of-the-sales-funnel. Top-of-the-funnel videos would revolve around showcasing a brand's thought leadership by addressing industry pain points through the expertise and experience of the company. Bottom-of-the-funnel videos would focus on how to successfully use your product or service, to overcome a common customer need or challenge. Not only can this bottom-of-the-funnel video reveal why your company is the better solution over other competitors, but it could be a resource for potential customer service questions. Instead of allowing your customer to go through the back-and-forth of a long customer service journey, they could get their questions answered in a short video," said Direnzo.

Tags: social marketing, social video, video content, video content tips, video marketing, viral marketing, Walker Sands