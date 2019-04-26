Study: Social pushing conversions

by Kristina Knight

"ROI on social media is the holy grail for brands, but there has been no clear measurement tool - until now," said Ricardo Briceno Marketing Director at Mattel. "This data is incredibly important in an industry where brands are trying to successfully navigate through the nuances of the social media landscape to make sure we not only develop engaging creative but also accurately capture measurable results."

Researchers with Fullscreen specifically focused on social media ads for beauty, beverage, and food brands, collaborating with Shareable/IRI on the results. While the general audience that saw CPG age on social did show and increased conversion rate of up to 5.2%, those consumers who engaged with an ad on social media - by liking it, commenting on it, or sharing it - showed conversion rates of 58% higher than those who saw the posts but didn't interact.

"CMOs have had their backs against the wall recently, trying in vain to truly measure the ROI from social content campaigns," said Maureen Polo, GM Fullscreen Brand Studio. "This is the first research of its kind that gives CMOs and brands overall the proof to move forward boldly with branded social engagement, knowing that it does indeed lead to higher sales ROI when looking at both offline and online behavior."

Researchers tracked the offline purchases of consumers exposed to the ads, as many CPG purchases are not made online. This has made measuring the ROI of social campaigns difficult for many in the digital space.

"Topgolf, like many other brands, has been looking for a way to measure social media ROI for a long time," said Chad Nelson, Chief Creative Director, TopGolf. "The ability to truly measure this for the first time gives CMOs and other marketing executives the tools needed to optimize social media efforts and performance data. Studies like this underscore the value of effective campaigns and how they can drive brand life and purchase intent."

More data from the Fullscreen report can be accessed here.

