Study: Mobile ads triggering consumer responses in milliseconds

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: Q: Tell me a bit about the Neurons study - were you surprised by the quickness of emotional reaction?

Oz Etzioni, Clinch: We weren't surprised at all. As a matter of fact, these methods and tactics are exactly what we preach to our clients, in an effort to educate them and push them to adopt as a strategy.

A single ad is not only competing with other content on the page or feed, it is competing with other advertisers, and the short attention span, patience and tolerance of the user. This is why it is so important to stand out and grab attention from the first second with relevant content, message, and execution or else people develop "ad-blindness" (in social it is towards "sponsored content-blindness"), and ignore (really fast) any type of promoted or sponsored content, unless the advertiser manages to grab their attention to their message first.

Within the ad, it is crucial that storytelling takes different shapes and forms. The main message and attention grabbing elements should appear within the first 1-2 seconds, or even before when possible. Ads should incorporate as much motion / video / attention grabbing elements as possible, and they should be concise, ideally 6 seconds when available However, the big challenge for advertisers is to maintain high quality of content / design when constraining the creative and storytelling to smaller, shorter and faster formats with these attention-grabbing conditions.

Kristina: Do you see similar results with desktop ads? Or is this phenomena specific to mobile devices?

Oz: It is across the board. It has to do with consumer behavior and attention span and is less related to the platform / channel.

Kristina: What is it about mobile ads that is creating this strong connection?

Oz: Mobile, as a personal device, has a more emotional connection and a more private, personal sentiment. This is the "natural environment" where people mainly communicate with friends, family and the rest of the outside world to consume their favorite content and customize their preferences on these devices (design, colors, apps, covers, etc.).

Therefore, the natural anticipation from a user perspective is that all content delivered via their mobile device should be relevant, customized and personalized to them as much as possible. Take for example their Instagram feed, YouTube video consumptions, etc. that are all hyper-personalized: hence, the ads should be aligned too, or they are going to be ignored.

Mobile ads give a sense that they are delivered on a 1-to-1 basis - from the brand directly to me, to my device and as a user I expect them to be matched and interesting to me.

Kristina: : How might mobile brands use this information to create faster emotional connections in other ad spaces?

Oz: Speaking from the results that Clinch is seeing as an omni-channel dynamic creative platform serving global and many direct to consumer (DTC) brands, across all channels and ad formats, it is becoming less about the format and the channel and more about fine tuning to user behavior. This slowly aligns on the platforms; for example, YouTube is still being consumed at large scale on desktop, and takes a mobile approach to its ad recommendations and formats. Over-the-Top TV (OTT) ads need to start applying lessons and insights learned from mobile ads - the more time we spend on our phones and consume content and ads on our mobile devices, the more our behavior aligns with these formats and habits.

Mobile ads are pushing the envelope faster in terms of formats and experiences such as stories, interactive swipes, sequential messaging, feeds, combining content with catalog, etc.- These are formats that can, and should, be applied to other ad spaces as they become the default of user interaction. These ads have a more seamless flow in that they don't feel like ads, but rather native content, seamlessly connected to the rest of the content the specific user consumes. The more seamless the storytelling feels the better chance the ad will be noticed and act upon.

Tags: Clinch, m:commerce trends, mobile ad trends, mobile commerce, mobile marketing