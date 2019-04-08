Studies: Disconnect in CX from brand to consumer

by Kristina Knight

Researchers with RedPointGlobal and Harris Poll surveyed more than 3,000 US consumers and nearly 500 senior marketers in the US, the UK, and Canada. What they found was about two-thirds (63%) of shoppers expect brands to personalize ads and information to their preferences and that about half (52%) feel brands recognized their individuality when sending unique offers, but that about one-third are frustrated because they see ads for items that are already purchased (34%), that aren't relevant to them (33%), or when they aren't recognized as an existing customer (31%).

For their part, most marketers (76%) say their company could improve the customer experience and personalization options.

"While marketers understand the importance of transforming the consumer experience, many continue to face roadblocks in delivering the seamless personalization today's consumers demand," said John Nash, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at RedPoint Global. "In the survey with Harris Poll, we saw a consistent gap in perception between consumers and marketers in the success of these personalization efforts, with marketers acknowledging they are unable to execute their advanced CX strategies very well. Ultimately, bridging the gap in customer experience expectations will only happen when marketers have the ability to overcome their silos through a single point of control over all data, decisions, and interactions."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 54% of consumers would share personal data for a personalized experience

• 78% of consumers agree brands could do more to personalize campaigns and offers

• 86% of execs note their business has closed the gap on CX strategy and execution

• 96% say their CS strategy is set to "evolve" over the next year

More data from the report can be accessed here.

Meanwhile, a survey out from NICE finds that most consumers (55%) expect brands/marketers to have all their previous interactions with specific brands at hand for future visits, even if the interaction happened on a different device (mobile vs. in-store vs. desktop) or platform (social vs. email vs. in-store). Researchers also found that about two-thirds (60%) of consumers end customer service interactions because they are dissatisfied with the interaction.

"Companies today must exceed their customers' personalization demands across channels while ensuring consistent, unparalleled service experiences that are engaging enough to continue attract them," Barry Cooper, Chief Operating Officer of NICE said. "NICE Nexidia affords companies end to end visibility and analysis of the state of all their customer service interactions as well as the power to gain insights they can act upon to increase brand loyalty and drive new sources of revenue."

More data from the NICE report can be accessed here.

Tags: customer experience, CX trends, ecommerce, Harris Poll, loyalty marketing, mobile marketing, NICE, RedPoint Global