BizReport : Mobile Marketing : April 03, 2019


Retail Pulse: Retail M-Commerce up 37%

Fashion and Health & Beauty brands will soon have more data at their fingertips. Data that is specific to their segments of the digital space. This week Optimove launched their new Optimove Retail Pulse, and among the more interesting findings is this: fashion shoppers are moving more to mobile.

by Kristina Knight

According to the Optimove Retail Pulse, fashion retailers saw a 37% YoY increase in mobile shopping (2017 vs 2018) and in December 2018, alone, fashion merchants saw mobile orders increase 55% YoY. Researchers also found that average order values for fashion merchants is on the increase, but interestingly enough, fashion retailers see the highest average order value outside of December, when the bulk of holiday shopping occurs.

Optimove's data shows that the highest average order values for fashion retailers is in September with a $127 average vs December when the average value drops to $94.

"Competition in retail is only getting fiercer, and in this field, the idea of 'outperforming yourself' isn't enough. Without access to information about how a brand's KPIs compare to the industry as a whole, any performance assessment is incomplete," said Pini Yakuel, Founder and CEO of Optimove. "By facilitating this cross-industry benchmark platform, we are empowering retail marketers to make better strategic decisions and take action based on the comparative insight within the context of the entire industry. This has the power to up everyone's game."

The new Optimove reports will include data on average order values, average monthly discounts, average mobile purchase percentages, average time between orders, and numbers on new vs. returning shoppers.

More data from Optimove's Retail Pulse can be accessed here.

