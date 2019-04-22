Reports: Martech, experience increasing in importance

by Kristina Knight

In the on-going rush to prove - and increase - advertising ROI, a growing number of marketers are turning to programmatic advertising. That, according to the new State of Marketing Technology 2019 report, out this month from Walker Sands Communications. In fact most of those surveyed (77%) say they're now using programmatic ads to "gain objective value" from campaigns.

Researchers also found that just over half (58%) of those surveyed say they see ROI from using programmatic buys.

Despite an uptick in the use of mar-tech, however, about one-third (29%) of respondents say they'd like their business to invest even more in marketing technologies.

"Marketing teams need more support from adtech vendors to optimize campaigns, and as the adtech landscape grows, vendors will need to differentiate themselves through their superior technology and top-notch consulting," said Jennifer Mulligan, marketing technology account director, Walker Sands. "Over the last four years, we've seen marketers struggle to identify and implement the right technology and tie their tech investments to their business goals. As technology evolves, the potential for advertising does too. If they haven't already, marketers should make investing in advertising technology a priority or they risk falling behind."

More data from the Walker Sands report can be accessed here.

Meanwhile, Clicktale's new Defining Digital Experience study finds that nearly half of brands have created a dedicated "customer experience team" with the hope of improving customers' digital experiences to increase their brand engagement. This dedicated team is sometimes part of an overarching digital marketing team, but is sometimes also operating independently of the marketing squad, and are even becoming more common than dedicated data science teams.

"Assigning a dedicated team may be a great first step to building this understanding, but without the right data and analytical ability, it's difficult to create and shape an effective digital experience approach," said Sara Richter, Clicktale CMO. "Only by gathering true behavioral data and having technologies and analysts in place to draw insights from that data can brands begin to understand their customers on a more intimate level. That in turn will empower brands to build and optimize digital experiences that better serve customers and drive repeat revenue."

The data shows that nearly half (44%) of businesses surveyed have combined their digital experience team with other departments including design/UX (32%) teams and data science (24%) teams.

More information from the Clicktale report can be accessed here.

