Report: Increase creative to up mobile engagement

by Kristina Knight

Among the findings is this: mobile ecommerce campaigns with between 7 and 11 creatives generated about 128% more installs that campaigns with fewer creative. They also found that ecommerce campaigns putting more campaigns on different publisher sites and in different categories increase engagement. Campaigns placed with at least 500 app publishers across at least 5 categories saw engagement increase 45%.

"Historically, we've seen that e-commerce campaigns with more diverse types of creative performed better, but that trend was even stronger this holiday season. In other categories, most notably games, entertainment, and utilities, the number of different creatives plays a smaller factor," said Shiri Lahat, VP Client Success North America for Appreciate. "With App usage and penetration growing, we're expecting those numbers to flip as apps will also dominate e-commerce sales. Furthermore, our programmatic mobile bidding technology is well-suited for e-

commerce apps seeking a transparent, relevant and cost-effective way to reach, engage

and sell to prospective e-commerce shoppers."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• In-app native ads saw the highest install rates and the most sales

• Video cost-per-purchase was 60% higher than in-app native ads but had the lowest install numbers

• Weekend days and weekday evenings were prime install times

More data from the Appreciate report can be found here.

Tags: app install trends, mobile app engagement, mobile creative, mobile engagement, mobile marketing