BizReport.com | Free Magazines
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines




BizReport : Advertising : April 16, 2019


Study finds local ads preferred by consumers

Local businesses may want to take a harder look at streaming services and ad opportunities there. That, according to new ZypMedia and Harris Poll data which found, among other things, that most (62% Millennial streamers) prefer local to national ads while streaming.

by Kristina Knight

"While SVODs like Netflix and HULU garner much of the world's attention, free, ad-supported and local streaming services are becoming powerful platforms for brands to make an impact in local markets around the country," said Aman Sareen, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ZypMedia. "Millennials are particularly responsive to local advertising messages, making ad-supported OTT a valuable channel."

Just how many people have cut the cable cord for streaming their favorite television shows and movies? Nearly half - researchers found that 47% are watching local streaming services, like CBSLocal or NewsOn, while about 46% are using free or ad-supported streaming services like PSVue or Netflix.

Researchers say about one-third (30%) of all US adults are cord-cutters - meaning they subscribed to cable services at one point but now stream their entertainment.

"With the rich targeting capabilities that OTT provides, local advertisers can now tap into this growing audience, many of which are cutting the cord, in favor of streaming," said Sareen.

Researchers polled more than 2,000 US adults to come to their conclusions.

Tags: advertising, Harris Poll, streaming video trends, video ad trends, video advertising, ZypMedia










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics



Latest Headlines

More...


BizReport.com | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2019/04/local-ads-preferred-by-consumers.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.