Expert: What Facebook's ad changes mean for brands

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: Can you explain what these changes to Facebook's ad metrics are?

Tyson Quick, Instapage: Facebook is changing the way it measures the potential success of ads and also the way it presents that information to its users. Instead of one score to tell advertisers how relevant an ad is, Facebook is giving its advertisers three more granular metrics. The goal is to give users more precise information into what exactly makes an ad more relevant and likely to succeed. These three new scores are a quality ranking, an engagement rate ranking, and a conversion ranking.

The quality ranking is how Facebook perceives the quality of your ad compared against others competing for the same audience. The engagement rate ranking is how much engagement Facebook expects your ad to get, again as compared to other advertisers competing for the same audience. And finally, the conversion ranking is how well Facebook expects your ad to convert after visitors have clicked on your ad against other advertisers who are using the same conversion goal.

It is this final ranking that is essential. This reinforces the fact that post-click experiences are as important to optimize as the ads themselves.

The social platform is also sunsetting or merging a few lesser-used metrics on ad campaigns.

Kristina: How might this help businesses using Facebook to reach customers?

Tyson: Instead of just a single metric that gave a relevancy score, on a score of 1-10, Facebook is giving deeper insight into what could cause the success or failure on an ad campaign. Instead of only knowing if your ad is considered relevant or not, Facebook now helps advertisers know where to focus efforts when trying to improve ads. Now, if your conversion ranking is low while the other metrics remain high, advertisers know that they must focus on the post-click experience, which is perceived to be lacking by Facebook while leaving the ad itself alone.

This will allow advertisers to more acutely focus their efforts when optimizing ad campaigns, saving valuable time and resources. Frankly, it removes much of the guesswork into which portion of the ad journey is hurting performance.

Kristina: This is Facebook-specific data, but can conclusions from this kind of data be used elsewhere by businesses?

Tyson: Businesses can get better insights into the expected success of campaigns and use that across other marketing channels. Now that you are able to see expected engagement rates and quality metrics you can understand what language might resonate with your audience and use it elsewhere. The most obvious channel would be in your organic Facebook posts, but this language can be tested in emails, content, post-click pages, and even other advertising platforms.

Kristina: What are your top 3 tips for businesses to use this type of data?

Tyson: Take this opportunity to run experiments on your ads. This is relatively new data and every advertiser is starting at square one. Start running A/B tests on ads to discover what will give you higher quality and engagement rate rankings.

Next, pay attention to the rankings along with your own results. These new rankings are based on perception, not the actual end results. Facebook has a mountain of data from which it is pulling these expected rankings, in order for them to be accurate. Just remember, every campaign and every audience are different, so make sure you're optimizing for your own.

Most importantly, don't wait for Facebook to give you a poor score on your conversion ranking. Build unique, relevant post-click experiences for every ad. Ad-to-page personalization is more important than ever, and you need to be able to create them as quickly and easily as you can generate ad variations.

Tags: advertising, Facebook, facebook ad updates, facebook advertising, Instapage, social marketing