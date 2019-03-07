Which Images Should You Choose for Your Website?

Any business owner knows that the online market place is hugely competitive. You need to make sure that your website content stands out so that you can remain competitive and your business can thrive and grow. One of the biggest concerns, when creating online content, is which images to use.

Websites with images attract 94% more views than websites without which is important. However, this is just part of the story. Images need to be carefully chosen in order for visitors to your website to engage with them, and with your website overall. There are several points that you need to think about.

Appeal to the emotion of visitors

Although most people say that their head rules their heart when making purchases, emotions do come into play when choosing a product or service. This is why it's so important to think about how you want people to feel when they see images on your website. Do you want them to feel attached to a specific situation or happy because they can see how a product would add to their life. Appealing to people's emotions could be the difference between you and your competitors, so you need to pay careful attention to it.

Choose images that are high quality

There is nothing wrong with using stock photos on your website, as long as they are high quality. Avoid images that look staged and fake and choose images that would be a fit for the message that your brand is attempting to convey and look natural.

You should also concentrate on the quality of the images themselves. Choose high res visual content that will catch the eye of people visiting your website and keep them engaged.

Remember the human experience

No matter what your product or service is, you should never forget the human connection, when it comes to choosing images for your website. People like to feel connected to a brand so choose images which include some form of human interaction. This helps to give people a better understanding of how products can be integrated into their lives.

Think about your target audience not yourself

There are obviously going to be images which are attractive to you, but this is not a good reason for choosing them. You are not the person who needs to be engaged by images on your website; your customers are.

When you are choosing visual content for your website you need to think about whether it will appeal to the people you are trying to attract. You also need to be critical about whether the image reflects your message and adds to it rather than acting as a distraction. Images always need to add value to your website and should never just be there as an add on.

Choosing the right images for your website is essential if you want to compete in a crowded market place. Think about what your potential customers need to see in order to understand your brand and engage with it.



