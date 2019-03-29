BizReport.com | Free Magazines
BizReport : Internet : March 29, 2019


Top tips to ensure your brand's digital security

This week marks World Backup Day, a day set aside as a reminder for businesses - and consumers - to back up their data and to ensure that passwords are up to date, and even more secure than they have been in the past. To that end, we asked one expert about her top tips for brands to ensure they're systems are properly backed up.

by Kristina Knight

First, look at both traditional and non-traditional functionality

"Organizations should consider all aspects of the backup strategy, including non-traditional backup functionality provided as part of other solutions, such as security and compliance solutions," said Dena Bauckman, Director of Product Management, Zix. "Many security solutions, such as email threat protection solutions, also provide business continuity that provides a backup for email that can be leveraged in case of a down mail server. Generally, the solutions allow access to about 30 days of email communication and will queue up any new incoming emails until the mail server becomes available again. Users can easily read emails, reply forward and even compose new emails. When the email server becomes available again, the business continuity service will sync with the mail server to ensure a smooth transition for the user."
Second, look into archivist systems

"Archiving solutions also typically provide the ability for users to access emails that may no longer be available in the mail server.  The archive becomes an easily accessed backup of user emails that the user can access without having to store large volumes of email on the overloaded mail server. Many archiving solutions provide for unlimited or at least several years of email storage and provide much more advanced search capabilities than what users have in their email system," said Bauckman.

Thieves, fraudsters, and other black hats have made it hard for businesses to achieve continuity, especially in the face of a cyber attack. World Backup Day is a time for brands to take a look at the systems they have in place to protect their customers'  data, their business data, and start on the path to better overall business continuity.

Tags: cybersecurity, data breach, digital security, hacking, world backup day, Zix










