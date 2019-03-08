Study: Mobile key to auto buying process

by Kristina Knight

"The auto-buying experience is rapidly changing, no different than retail and many other industries. Users are on the go and multitasking. Their smartphone is the only thing by their side every step of the way, and they are using it in more advanced and creative ways than ever before," said Jude O'Connor, General Manager, North America Brand, AdColony.



According to the report, 61% of consumers "consider" relevant auto ads while car shopping and most (70%) are open to using mobile video and interactive video to experience certain features on the cars they are considering buying. What's most, just over half (60%) report they're likely to visit a dealership after researching a car online.



"Consumers are still visiting dealerships, but are using their smartphone to compare models and prices in real time, researching features and add-ons, finding which dealerships are in their area/worth visiting, and conducting research of all kinds. All of this is done on the go, as they were unable to do in buying experiences of the past," said O'Connor. "Mobile devices have become the primary, most accessible tool for consumers to use throughout and during this process. This presents meaningful and valuable opportunities for automotive brands to reach consumers when their interest is the highest and they are in both the early and latter stages of their car-buying experience."



Other interesting findings from the report include:

· 33% of car buyers are Millennials between ages 18 and 34

· Consumers use smartphones to compare dealer prices, research auto specs, and find dealerships

· Reviews and additional model information are key aspects of a mobile site for in-market consumers

· 43% use mobile devices to search used cars, 57% for new

