BizReport : Ecommerce : March 04, 2019
Study: Chatbot experiences positive but not sought
While consumers may get the answer they're looking for on retail or business sites that use chatbots, it doesn't mean they actually want to "talk" to a chatbot. That's the word from one new report which indicates that while most (80%) of Americans who've engaged with chatbots found the experience positive, fewer than half (40%) are enthusiastic about the tech.
Uberall commissioned the study which looked at how consumers engage with chatbots including Amazon's Alexa and Apple's Siri as well as messege services like Facebook Messenger and Slack. Only about 20% of those surveyed reported they "are very interested" in chatbot options.
"Most people who've used chatbots have had some positive experiences, which is great news. It speaks to consistent improvements in the underlying technology, and the power of familiarity," said Florian Huebner, Co-CEO and Co-Founder. "Many are wary, either because chatbot technology in the past was not advanced enough to ensure a good experience, or because consumers worry chatbots could easily become another spam channel. Brands have to do a better job creating AI experiences that customers find personalized, helpful and worthwhile."
Other interesting findings from the Uberall study include:
▪ Roughly 15% of those surveyed said their chatbot experience was "very positive" or "somewhat negative"
▪ More than one-third (36%) report the accuracy of chatbots could improve
▪ 43% would like to see chatbots' accuracy/language processing improve
▪ 55% said they'd use a chatbot of it included a location-based deal
"Using chatbots to deliver savings and sell consumers on the technology is a no-brainer," said Huebner. "Customer service interactions can often be seen as pushy or self-serving, but offering a coupon experience can help customers to feel like they are benefitting from the interaction, and can open the way to more positive engagement with that customer. As chatbot technology becomes increasingly sophisticated and chatbots become more common, this gives us an important insight into how consumers will want to use the technology, and the many advantages retailers can gain by adapting to those preferences."
More data from the Uberall report can be accessed here.
