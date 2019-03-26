Reports: Tech keeping consumers connected

by Kristina Knight

Valassis polled more than 1,000 US consumers; they found that nearly all (92%) of consumers using coupons and discounts and nearly half using them "always/very often". Younger consumers are also using coupons with nearly one-third (30%) of Millennials noting the nearly always use coupons. Paper coupons are still used more (91% use paper coupons) compared to digital (75%).

"Coupons - print and paperless - remain an essential factor in the relationship between brands and consumers," said Curtis Tingle, Chief Marketing Officer, Valassis. "Our latest Coupon Intelligence Report highlights that even as commerce evolves, both online and in-store, shoppers look for ways to save both time and money. With shifting expectations and life-stage needs, flexible and frictionless saving options are needed - no matter the channel - to accommodate consumers' evolving demands. To activate consumers, marketers must take individual preferences and behaviors into consideration when shaping their strategies."

More data from the Valassis report can be found here.

Meanwhile, new data out from Episerver finds that comparison pricing is on the rise among shoppers. Their poll of 4,500 global shoppers found that most (87%) are now comparing retailer pricing with Amazon pricing prior to making a purchase. Just over three-quarters (80%) of frequent online shoppers say they "often or always" use Amazon to compare pricing.

"Knowing only a small fraction of customers do not use Amazon to compare products can certainly be a cloud over a retail operation seeking engagement and conversions on their digital properties," said Ed Kennedy, Senior Director of Commerce at Episerver. "However, knowing consumers' mindsets that casual swiping can turn into committed shopping, retailers can drive interest and, ultimately, sales by lessening the burden of choice and doubling down on experience-driven commerce. Product education, personalized content and site search, purchasing ease, promotions on multiple channels, peer reviews and performance of the site itself can all make a difference."

Researchers further found that more than half (60%) of shoppers say they prefer sites like Amazon because of their pricing options, slightly more than those that prefer sites like Amazon because of their selection (58%).

More data from the Episerver report can be found here.

Tags: advertising, customer experience, customer service, ecommerce, Episerver, mobile marketing, Valassis