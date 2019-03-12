Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Trends & Ideas : March 12, 2019
Report finds Hispanic business owners planning to expand
Hispanic business owners are more optimistic about their businesses than their counterparts. That is a key takeaway from new Bank of America data which shows that about 79% of Hispanic business owners have plans to increase their business over the next five years.
Those growth plans include expansion (87%), increased revenue (74%), and hiring plans (51%). Roughly one-third (34%) say their business has already grown above their original expectations.
Just over half (55%) of non-Hispanic business owners have growth plans and only about one-fourth (25%) say their business has grown above original expectations.
"Consistent with years prior, Hispanic small business owners are embracing a significantly more confident outlook toward growth compared to their non-Hispanic counterparts," said Elizabeth Romero, Small Business Central Division executive, Bank of America. "This optimism, however, does not come without challenges. As Hispanic entrepreneurs look to augment growth plans by hiring, today's competitive job market has created an especially difficult environment to attract and retain talent."
Other interesting findings from the report include:
▪ Most credit employees (91%) or community (86%) with their confidence
▪ 38% plan to pass their business on to family members
▪ 45% have experience employee turnover
▪ 70% "have refined" hiring practices and 32% use social media to find employees
More data from the BOA study can be found here.
Tags: Bank of America, Hispanic business trends, small business, SMB trends
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Report finds Hispanic business owners planning to expand
- Merchants: How to get more from your mobile experience
- Study: Mobile key to auto buying process
- Study: Loyalty high in banking but could be higher
- Expert: Why merchants must improve the mcommerce experience
- Study finds more traffic fraudulent
- Study: Chatbot experiences positive but not sought
- 5 Steps to GDPR Compliance