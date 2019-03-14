Location data key to improved targeting, finds report

by Kristina Knight

For example, researchers found that consumers are spending about 5 hours of each day with their smartphone and 3 hours in apps. About half (47%) say they couldn't live without their smartphone and just over half (60%) report that ads influencing them to make purchases are found on mobile.

This kind of time spent on devices, in addition to what consumers are doing on their devices - comparing product prices, looking for product reviews and information, looking up store locations - can be a huge help to brands trying to engage these shoppers.

"Location data is such an important resource for marketers because it's a highly targeted way to reach the right consumer at the right time through the ubiquitous use of mobile data and location services. Additionally, location intelligence is making the online-to-offline connection more transparent. As a result of this transparency, advertisers are buying in and believing. In 2018, Simpli.fi's location-based mobile targeting solution drove an average 391% increase in incremental physical site visits for clients from target areas as reported by Geo-Conversion Lift," write the report authors.

The report also shows that about 83% of consumers consider location services "crucial" to their mobile experience. Addition findings include:

▪ 90% of consumers keep location services switched on

▪ 88% of consumers who search for a type of business visit that business within a day

▪ Ads shown within 30 minutes of a website visit show higher CTRs

Geo-fencing, the authors believe, is key for helping brands better connect with consumers. According to some estimates geo-fencing could reach $1.7 billion in spending by 2024, but the report authors note that brands much focus on their specific geography - consumers in Kentucky are different from shoppers in Arizona, for example - for best results.

More data from the Simpli.fi report can be accessed here.

Tags: advertising, data targeting, ecommerce, location data, m:commerce, mobile data, mobile marketing, Simpli.fi