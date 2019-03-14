Search BizReport
Mobile Marketing : March 14, 2019
Location data key to improved targeting, finds report
Mobile data may be more important than many brands think. New data out from Simpli.fi underlines not only the importance of mobile phones to consumers, but to brands because consumers are spending so much of their time with smartphones in-hand.
For example, researchers found that consumers are spending about 5 hours of each day with their smartphone and 3 hours in apps. About half (47%) say they couldn't live without their smartphone and just over half (60%) report that ads influencing them to make purchases are found on mobile.
This kind of time spent on devices, in addition to what consumers are doing on their devices - comparing product prices, looking for product reviews and information, looking up store locations - can be a huge help to brands trying to engage these shoppers.
"Location data is such an important resource for marketers because it's a highly targeted way to reach the right consumer at the right time through the ubiquitous use of mobile data and location services. Additionally, location intelligence is making the online-to-offline connection more transparent. As a result of this transparency, advertisers are buying in and believing. In 2018, Simpli.fi's location-based mobile targeting solution drove an average 391% increase in incremental physical site visits for clients from target areas as reported by Geo-Conversion Lift," write the report authors.
The report also shows that about 83% of consumers consider location services "crucial" to their mobile experience. Addition findings include:
▪ 90% of consumers keep location services switched on
▪ 88% of consumers who search for a type of business visit that business within a day
▪ Ads shown within 30 minutes of a website visit show higher CTRs
Geo-fencing, the authors believe, is key for helping brands better connect with consumers. According to some estimates geo-fencing could reach $1.7 billion in spending by 2024, but the report authors note that brands much focus on their specific geography - consumers in Kentucky are different from shoppers in Arizona, for example - for best results.
More data from the Simpli.fi report can be accessed here.
Tags: advertising, data targeting, ecommerce, location data, m:commerce, mobile data, mobile marketing, Simpli.fi
