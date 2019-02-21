BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
February 21, 2019

Top 3 tips for brands testing dark marketing


Top 3 tips for brands testing dark marketing

Hyper-customized, targeted marketing strategies are changing the way big brands do business online, and tenets from this strategy could be helpful for all businesses. Here are three tips to help develop a strong "dark marketing" strategy.

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: Why is dark marketing important for merchants and brands? 

Alon Leibovich, CEO & Co-Founder, Brand Total: Companies can run sprawling, multi-platform digital campaigns without their competitors being aware of their core messaging, and the public information that is available is no longer representative of the campaign as a whole. On top of that, the process of efficiently identifying, gathering and acting on all of the marketing data (both dark and public) is unachievable without the right technology.
 
Hyper-targeted, fragmented and segmented ads allow brands to spend their marketing budgets wisely, displaying their ads to only those who are likely to convert with relevant messaging. Additionally, brands can raise awareness with specific audiences who will connect with their messaging - such as  Nike's recent blockbuster 'Dream Crazy' ad campaign, which was centered on a message of overcoming the odds and standing up for what you believe. 

Kristina: What are your top 3 tips for brands to implement a dark marketing strategy?
 
Alon: Agility - The secret weapon in a dark marketer's arsenal is agility. In the digital age, brands can't afford to take months planning out marketing campaigns, they need to be much more agile. A marketing team should be able to research, plan, develop and execute a campaign in relatively short span. They also need to be well-versed in today's fragmented marketing channels. With this, they can brainstorm and execute on dark marketing campaigns in no time.

 Personalization - The key to an effective dark marketing campaign is having the ability to serve personalized messages to a multitude of segmented audiences. In order to do so, any given marketing campaign requires a a library of ad creative that appeals to audiences of all sizes and demographics. While the creative may include different elements, colors and characters, the core message should remain constant. 
 
Privacy - Data breaches and GDPR compliance are serious matters, and everyone is concerned about how their information is being mined and shared. As your business explores new marketing strategies, it's important need be careful to gather needed information in a way that ensures privacy and compliance.

