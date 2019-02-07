BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Mobile Marketing : February 07, 2019


Study: Programmatic In-App spend up

Look for more advertisers to add programmatic in-app ads to their digital campaigns. That's the word from new PubMatic data, which indicates that about 25% of digital ad budgets could soon go toward mobile apps.

by Kristina Knight

There are drawbacks to the sector, however, and viewability and fraud top the list. According to the report about half (52%) of advertisers worry about the rate of in-app fraud when it comes to placing ads in the space and nearly half (48%) worry about view ability and measurement challenges associated with mobile and in-app advertising.

"As buyers increasingly embrace programmatic in-app opportunities, transparency and quality are critically important," said Paulina Klimenko, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development & General Manager of Mobile, PubMatic. "Brands are leveraging their buying power to make smarter investments in programmatic, and it is imperative that publishers and ad tech providers alike understand buyers' needs and challenges with regard to in-app environments. By focusing and innovating around data capabilities and inventory quality, supply providers can capitalize on the growing opportunities available in-app."

To gain advertisers' trust, PubMatic suggests that publishers focus on targeting options and quality (73%) as well as the quality of the ad inventory (58%) and brand safety (56%).

More PubMatic data can be accessed here.

Tags: Forrester Consulting, in-app ad spending, in-app ad trends, in-app advertising, mobile ads, mobile marketing, PubMatic










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics



Latest Headlines

More...


BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2019/02/study-programmatic-in-app-spend-up.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.