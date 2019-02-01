Search BizReport
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : February 01, 2019
Study: Most mobile calls aren't answered
The lure of a ringing phone is losing its luster - at least on mobile devices. That is a key takeaway from new Hiya data which finds that Americans are only answering about half of all calls to their mobile devices. That number dips even lower when numbers aren't recognized or the dreaded "No Caller ID" pops up on the the phone screen.
Breaking the numbers down, Hiya's State of the Phone Call report finds that about 70% of calls from consumers' contacts lists are answered and roughly half (53%) of calls from recognized businesses are answered. But, only about 24% of unidentified calls are answered - meaning that about 3 in 4 unidentified calls go unanswered
As to how many calls people are getting, Hiya estimates the average caller receives 114 calls and makes 101 calls each month.
"As our phones continue to be inundated by robocalls, many people no longer want to pick up the phone at all. However, that leads to us missing important calls, such as those from our doctor, our child's school, the bank, and others," said Alex Algard, CEO of Hiya. "By combining industry-leading spam detection with a solution that ensures calls from legitimate businesses are properly identified, it's our mission to make sure Americans can confidently answer their phone again."
Other interesting findings from the report include:
▪ 61 of the 215 called made/received per month are from unknown contacts
▪ Spam calls last about 11 seconds, only 9% of spam calls are answered
▪ Unidentified number calls last an average of 35 seconds
▪ 26.3 billion robocalls were placed in 2018, with 8 billion of those placed in Q4
▪ Robocall rates increased 46% from 2017 to 2018
More Hiya data can be found here.
Tags: Hiya, mobile call rates, mobile marketing, robocall trends, State of the Phone Call, unanswered mobile calls
