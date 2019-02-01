Study: Most mobile calls aren't answered

by Kristina Knight

Breaking the numbers down, Hiya's State of the Phone Call report finds that about 70% of calls from consumers' contacts lists are answered and roughly half (53%) of calls from recognized businesses are answered. But, only about 24% of unidentified calls are answered - meaning that about 3 in 4 unidentified calls go unanswered

As to how many calls people are getting, Hiya estimates the average caller receives 114 calls and makes 101 calls each month.

"As our phones continue to be inundated by robocalls, many people no longer want to pick up the phone at all. However, that leads to us missing important calls, such as those from our doctor, our child's school, the bank, and others," said Alex Algard, CEO of Hiya. "By combining industry-leading spam detection with a solution that ensures calls from legitimate businesses are properly identified, it's our mission to make sure Americans can confidently answer their phone again."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

▪ 61 of the 215 called made/received per month are from unknown contacts

▪ Spam calls last about 11 seconds, only 9% of spam calls are answered

▪ Unidentified number calls last an average of 35 seconds

▪ 26.3 billion robocalls were placed in 2018, with 8 billion of those placed in Q4

▪ Robocall rates increased 46% from 2017 to 2018

More Hiya data can be found here.

