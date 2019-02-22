BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Advertising : February 22, 2019


Study: Cambridge Analytica scandal still worrisome

For consumers, the fallout from the Facebook/Cambridge Analytica scandal hasn't stopped, and that means brands cannot forget about data privacy, either. In fact, according to one new report finds that most consumers feel brands and marketers are contacting them in inappropriate ways, and about half have unsubscribed from email lists because of privacy concerns.

by Kristina Knight

Just over three-quarters (76.3%) of consumers say they are now "moderately to significantly concerned" about how their personal data is used online. That, according to a new study from SlickText. Their research looks specifically into privacy concerns following the news that social giant Facebook shared user data with Cambridge Analytica. That scandal opened the eyes of many consumers, with nearly 74% reporting that it made them concerned about how their personal information is used.

What's more, about 85% of consumers now say they recognize when brands are targeting them online and about one-third (28.8%) say this makes them "very uncomfortable", and nearly as many say that brands are reaching out with content/ads through the wrong channels - like calling them and even leaving voicemails.

Other interesting findings from the report include:

▪ 94% of consumers say they'll stop doing business with brands that have sketchy or concerning privacy policies
▪ 51% say privacy concerns have led to them dropping off email lists
▪ 76% say when they notice targeted ads they are uncomfortable
▪ 40% say data security is a significant concern

The full SlickText report can be accessed here.

Tags: advertising, Cambridge Analytica, consumer data, data privacy, ecommerce, Facebook, mobile marketing, SlickText, social marketing










