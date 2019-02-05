BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
February 05, 2019


Reports: Mobile is in, mobile pay isn't

Mobile continues to be a driving force for consumers in retail. The problem, according to one report, is that while consumers are increasingly turning to mobile devices to research products and some to finalize purchases, they aren't also jumping on the mobile pay bandwagon. This means that while mobile might bring consumers into digital or physical storefronts it is only one touchpoint on the path to purchase.

by Kristina Knight

New data out from RootMetrics underlines what could be thought of as a flaw for mobile commerce: that consumers are looking up products via mobile but they aren't buying in to mobile pay. This means retailers need to ensure that their in-store and digital experience and checkout path needs to be as smooth as possible once a shopper gets to the digital or physical storefront.

For instance, their data found that while nearly half (45%) of 2018 holiday shoppers turned to mobile to find products, about one-third say mobile pay options "do not match up" with traditional cash/credit card purchases.

Other interesting findings from the RootMetrics report include:

▪ 47% of consumers "feel unsafe" in mobile dead zones
▪ Nearly half believe carriers are at least partly responsible for poor mobile performance/service
▪ 2 in 5 have multiple mobile devices: smartphones, tablets, or ereaders
▪ 34% say they use mobile devices to text, 32% to check social media, 21% to watch video content

"Nearly two-thirds of the US buying public check their phones within 10 minutes of waking up," writes Alex Gaw, RootMetrics.

Just how big a deal is mobile? According to new IAB and PwC report, mobile ad revenues for the first half of 2018 accounted for about two-thirds (62.5%) of digital ad revenue. Comparing mobile to desktop, mobile showed a 57% CAGR while desktop showed a 16% increase.

As to what drives consumer interest in mobile ads, about 54% note brand familiarity is most likely to garner their attention while 52% say interesting creative was the way to get them to pay more attention.

Tags: IAB, mobile ads, mobile advertising, mobile content, mobile marketing, mobile trends, Price Waterhouse Coopers, RootMetrics, social marketing










