Reports: Mobile is in, mobile pay isn't

by Kristina Knight

New data out from RootMetrics underlines what could be thought of as a flaw for mobile commerce: that consumers are looking up products via mobile but they aren't buying in to mobile pay. This means retailers need to ensure that their in-store and digital experience and checkout path needs to be as smooth as possible once a shopper gets to the digital or physical storefront.

For instance, their data found that while nearly half (45%) of 2018 holiday shoppers turned to mobile to find products, about one-third say mobile pay options "do not match up" with traditional cash/credit card purchases.

Other interesting findings from the RootMetrics report include:

▪ 47% of consumers "feel unsafe" in mobile dead zones

▪ Nearly half believe carriers are at least partly responsible for poor mobile performance/service

▪ 2 in 5 have multiple mobile devices: smartphones, tablets, or ereaders

▪ 34% say they use mobile devices to text, 32% to check social media, 21% to watch video content

"Nearly two-thirds of the US buying public check their phones within 10 minutes of waking up," writes Alex Gaw, RootMetrics.

Just how big a deal is mobile? According to new IAB and PwC report, mobile ad revenues for the first half of 2018 accounted for about two-thirds (62.5%) of digital ad revenue. Comparing mobile to desktop, mobile showed a 57% CAGR while desktop showed a 16% increase.

As to what drives consumer interest in mobile ads, about 54% note brand familiarity is most likely to garner their attention while 52% say interesting creative was the way to get them to pay more attention.

Tags: IAB, mobile ads, mobile advertising, mobile content, mobile marketing, mobile trends, Price Waterhouse Coopers, RootMetrics, social marketing