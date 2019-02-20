BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : February 20, 2019


Report: Video pushing in-app monetization

Mobile video continues to be a key player for marketers. According to new PubMatic data video, along with header bidding, are pushing in-app monetization.

by Kristina Knight

According to eMarketer, mobile is account for about one-third of the global ad spend this year, surpassing the $230 billion mark, and much of that spend is going to apps. Looking back, PubMatic is reporting that PMP impression rates for Q4 2018 increased about 78%, and header bidding helped push mobile impressions up more than 300 times YoY.

Meanwhile, new data out from YouAppi is predicting that data will become an even bigger player for the mobile marketplace over the next year. This, because most (98%) of those responding to their recent survey indicated increasing their data spend; about half (52%) say their data spending increase has been "significant".

"It's fantastic to see more organizations take advantage of the skills and expertise that performance and brand marketers bring to the table, and create an environment where these two disciplines can better complement one another" said Moshe Vaknin, founder and CEO of YouAppi. "As marketers continue to invest in more sophisticated data analytics, and find creative ways to make that data actionable, they will see measurable results that connect them in powerful ways to their end customers."

Other interesting findings from YouAppi's survey include:

▪ 96% report data is a bigger part of their job description now
▪ 96% believe adopting performance data expertise is important/helpful
▪ 46% have seen an increase in performance marketing hires

And, according to the survey, most execs expect this increase in hiring to continue; more than half believe they will see expansion in both performance marketing and brand marketing teams.

Tags: appvertising, in-app ads, in-app monetization, mobile ads, mobile marketing, mobile video, PubMatic, video ads, YouAppi










