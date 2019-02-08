Search BizReport
BizReport : Ecommerce : February 08, 2019
Report: Amazon wins ecomm battle, but other brands gain ground
While Amazon may still be a go-to in the online shopping race, other brands are gaining ground. That, according to new data out from Jumpshot which notes that Walmart, Macys, and Target all gained online ground in certain categories.
Breaking down shoppers habits, Jumpshot's data shows that Amazon now accounts for about 70% of online transactions in 15 of the 23 top level product categories. The online retailer drove more than 1.5 billion transactions in 2018, a 2% increase.
"Amazon continues to dominate eCommerce, growing more in Q4 2018 than other major retailers sold during the entire year," said Stephen Kraus, Ph.D., head of digital insights, Jumpshot. "Still, Amazon isn't invincible. Some brick-and-mortar-based competitors like Walmart and Target grew strongly online as they begin to master omni-channel marketing, and Amazon continues to see strong challengers in categories such as Apparel, Furniture and Pet Supplies."
Walmart and Target aren't the only physical stores gaining digital ground. Jumpshot notes that gaming store GameStop showed a 17% increase in digital sales in the video game category, a category that Amazon still owns, accounting for roughly 80% of sales.
Other interesting findings from JumpShot's Retail Winners, Losers and Amazon Data Report include:
▪ Etsy grew transaction rates by 20% YoY
▪ Wayfair increased transitions by 38% YoY
▪ Walmart showed growth rates stronger than Amazon in Household Essentials, Food, Beauty, Personal Care, and Pets
The full Jumpshot report can be accessed here.
Tags: ecommerce, ecommerce review, ecommerce trends, Jumpshot, m:commerce trends, mobile commerce, mobile marketing
