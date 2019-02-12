Experts: How brands can make video and TV work for them

by Kristina Knight

By offering more content options

"While cord-cutting and OTT have changed the way viewers consume content, the TV is still the most-watched screen in the home today, and likely will be for years to come. In 2019, expect brands and advertisers to leverage technologies to deliver more connected, informed and personalized consumer experiences through linear TV as well as to adopt more commerce-based opportunities. Additionally, scale and education will be needed in the coming year to drive consumer awareness of what's now possible in linear TV," said Tripp Boyle, SVP, Sales Strategy & Business Development, Connekt.

By increasing relevance

"It's important to note the distinction between long-term opportunity and present day activity in today's digital economy. Smart content producers recognize that apps are the TV channels of the future and both mobile video and OTT rely on targeted sight, sound and motion to deliver impactful messaging. For 2019, mobile video will be the primary beneficiary of a changing landscape, as budgets shift away from paid social and linear television and into addressable markets. OTT might be on the horizon, but is the immediate scale there to justify the investment or is the nascent nature of the market too fragmented for its own good?" said Matt Barash, Head of Strategy & Business Development, AdColony.



"With the improved targeting capabilities, analytics and attribution offered by addressable and OTT/CTV, linear TV ad buyers will quickly see the benefits and will shift their budgets more quickly than expected," said Frost Prioleau, CEO, Simpli.fi.

By increasing the breadth of video data

"While TV is still a major component of the marketing mix, advertisers must continue to adapt their strategies based on where their audience consumes video. Not only does CTV reach the rapidly growing cord-cutter population, the evolution of data targeting capabilities now allows advertisers to personalize their videos for audiences on the big screen. This creative video intelligence--a combination of unique data and advanced creative--means consumers will begin seeing more and more CTV ads catered specifically to their interests at moments that make the most sense," said Jay Baum, Head of Global Partnerships, Tremor Video DSP.

"From an advertiser's perspective, advanced TV will look very much like digital video--effective, addressable and measured by engagement. From a consumer's perspective, there will be a dizzying array of alternatives--an extended golden age of content--and the beginnings of subscription fatigue, leading to rapid consolidation among content providers," said Tod Loofbourrow, Chairman and CEO, ViralGains.

