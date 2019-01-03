Search BizReport
BizReport : Blogs & Content : January 03, 2019
Top 3 tips to improve native content
Native device content now delivers significant reach, high viewability and strong engagement - all thing brands desire. Meanwhile, subscribers can enjoy premium content in a brand-safe environment. Therefore, brands keying in on native device solutions can be a win-win for them and their consumers in 2019.
Native device content is best described as content discovery powered by the applications that are pre-installed on the smartphone. Users need only to opt-in to take advantage of the experience with no need to seek out or install an app, even a preloaded one, to enjoy the experience. In 2019, brand advertisers should watch for opportunities to leverage this content channel as part of their 360-degree plan. Here are three strategies to improve native device content.
Receptivity in "killing time" moments
"Brands have deep expertise and many outlets to reach consumers when they are seeking something specific. Over half the time when consumers turn on their phone, they don't have a specific goal in mind other than to be entertained," said Adrian Velthuis, Chief Revenue Officer, Mobile Posse. "They know they want something - but with undefined desires. During these moments, consumers display a higher "Receptivity Index" - making them more amenable to the impact of display advertising. Native device content is specifically designed to capture the "idle mind" in these moments, with engaging content and influential branding.
Increased Engagement through Intelligence
"In retail encounters, brands use intelligence to be smart about promotion, advertising and product placement to engage potential buyers. The mobile journey is no different. Native device experiences are built with the same power of suggestion - recommending the content that people like to consume at convenient times. This allows for engagement that is typically much higher than brands would see on mobile web or mobile social," said Velthuis.
Established Trust And Loyalty
"The success of native device experiences is built on a trust that is cultivated with users," said Velthuis. "Since the solutions are consistently "opt-in," subscribers understand the value exchange between the interesting and relevant content they receive and the advertising experience that supports it. Users reaffirm this trust through strong retention, high app store ratings and frequent visits."
Tags: content, content marketing, content marketing strategy, mobile content, mobile marketing, Mobile Posse, mobile strategy
