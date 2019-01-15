Study: To get shoppers in-store, up the experience

by Kristina Knight

Mood Media released their 2018 Elevating the Customer Experience: The Impact of Sensory Marketing report this week. Not only is a good sensory experience key to engaging shoppers about one-third of all US consumers say they share their in-store experience through their social networks; more than half (57%) of Millennials say they share in-store experiences through social media.

"Consistent with our 2017 State of Brick & Mortar study, we found that the physical store remains important to the majority of people around the world, with the experiential element playing a large role in consumers' decision to choose brick & mortar over e-commerce," said Scott Moore, global senior vice president of marketing and creative content for Mood Media.

Other interesting findings from the report include:

▪ 43% say the ability to feel items is what they like best about in-store shopping

▪ 45% spend longer in stores because of music playing over the store's speaker system

▪ 84% say the overall visual of a store - including music, displays, and scents - is key to their enjoyment of the experience

"[The report] further highlights that brick & mortar businesses have to give consumers a reason to get off the sofa and into the store, and part of that reason lies in providing them an elevated sensorial experience. Brands should look to this report to discover how they can create the kinds of store environments that will convert shoppers into buyers and loyal repeat customers," said Moore.

