Study: For video, sentiment targeting is key

by Kristina Knight

Researchers tested 6,000 viewers using two different video ad journeys and found that those consumers served ads which were optimized according to sentiment were much more interested in the ad content. In fact, those targeted by sentiment showed an 85% higher interest rate in the content, 76% said those ads were relevant to them, and 66% felt the ads informed them.

"Marketers know that a great story is a relevant story, and the best marketers understand that they must use consumer sentiment to create customized and relevant consumer journeys; otherwise they risk not improving brand or product purchase intent or worse--increasing negative sentiment about their brand," said Tod Loofbourrow, Chairman and CEO, ViralGains. "Engage consumers in a dialogue about their preferences, and listen to the feedback that signals sentiment and purchase intent--when you optimize individual journeys at scale using first-party data and science, everyone wins."



But, just what does this mean for marketers? It means that about half of their ad spend (59%) could be wasted because when they use standard video retargeting rather than sentiment, they may be serving the wrong ads to the wrong people at the wrong time. Consider this: consumers served ads targeted by sentiment were 2.7x more likely to search for the brand in the ad and were 2x more likely to visit a branded website.

"Brands that listen to the consumer and create a customized experience rather than blanket everyone with the same ad sequencing stand to benefit in almost every conceivable way," said Kara Manatt, MAGNA, an IPG Mediabrands resource. "Customizing the consumer ad journey is a key element to smart advertising, as it allows advertisers to tell a cohesive story across ad exposures, as opposed to an inefficient 'hit and miss' approach. It not only leads to greater impact on brand KPIs, it also makes for a more positive ad experience for consumers."

Tags: ad targeting, advertising, advertising content, IPG Media Lab, video ad tips, video advertising, video content, video targeting, Viral Gains