Study: Disconnect between execs, shoppers

by Kristina Knight

That isn't the only difference between what ecommerce execs believe and what consumers are saying. For instance, while most executives (73%) believe the overall retain environment has improved over the past five years, fewer than half (45%) of consumers agree and nearly 20% say the retail environment has become less inviting.

"Consumer expectations are not only rapidly changing, but exactly what expectations look like vary from person to person and moment to moment. This makes it incredibly hard for retailers to keep up," said Matthew Rhodus, director of retail, Oracle NetSuite. "The results of this survey show that while the retail industry is often considered to be at the forefront of consumer experience innovation, there's still a long way to go to meet shopper expectations. What this means is the opportunity for retailers to improve the relationship with consumers is tremendous."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

▪ 80% of exec believe increased staff interaction would make consumers happy, only 46% of consumers agree

▪ 79% of execs say chatbots help meet customer needs, 66% of consumers say chatbots aren't helpful

▪ 98% of executives believe social media interactions are important to build relationships, 12% of consumers agree

What's more, most consumers (80%) say they aren't getting a personalized customer experience while shopping either in-store or online.

"These findings point to a clear and urgent need for better customer service," said Bob Phibbs, CEO, The Retail Doctor. "No retailer wants their customers to be confused or anxious, yet more than half of respondents have felt that way while shopping. Customers will feel confident when they develop an emotional connection to the brand. This happens when retailers foster positive, helpful in-store interactions; contrary to popular belief, millennials want store employees to help them. With nearly every respondent reporting that they value brick-and-mortar stores, now is the time to craft every in-store interaction to keep shoppers coming back."

More data from the NetSuite report can be found here.

