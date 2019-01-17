BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Ecommerce : January 17, 2019


Speed, convenience top shoppers' wants

Less than 20 years ago, people would walk into a store and be disappointed if a sales person wasn't readily available to answer questions. Today, that has changed. In fact, according to one new report, sales person interaction is near the bottom of consumers' list of wants when shopping.

by Kristina Knight

New data out from SOTI finds that, when it comes to shopping in-store, 73% of consumers prefer self-serve tech options - mobile kiosks, for example - to human interaction. Their Annual Connected Retailer Survey further found that 85% would like self-serve devices with which they can check pricing/inventory and 41% are in favor of mobile check-outs.

"[C]onsumers desire technology that enables a quicker and more convenient in-store shopping experience with limited human interaction. These results prove the critical role that mobile technology plays in reducing many of the challenges of the seamless customer experience through solutions that reduce cost, complexity and downtime in a secured for mobile, yet accessible fashion," said Shash Anand, Vice-President of Product Strategy at SOTI. "In an era where mobility can be taken to endless possibilities, retailers need to evolve beyond traditional mobile technology management to capitalize on new customer expectations quickly and efficiently."

Additional findings from the report include:

▪ 25% of consumers have used a voice-activated device like Amazon's Alexa for shopping
▪ 64% of consumers say they are open to new shipping options, including drone deliveries
▪ 22% would like store employees to have hand-held devices to communicate with back rooms/inventory areas

"With companies that have transformed how society uses technology - like Facebook, Google and Amazon - backing Virtual Assistants, we are keeping a keen eye on how these voice-activated technologies can be used in store by both consumers and associates. We suspect that by next holiday season, we will see more stores leveraging voice activation to improve the physical shopping experience," said Anand. "Retailers need to invest in platforms that provide a holistic mobile experience - from the ability to build mobile apps, that are both consumer- and sales associate-facing, manage critical processes, to being able to quickly troubleshoot devices on the floor to reduce downtime, and ultimately customer frustration."

Tags: ecommerce strategy, ecommerce trends, m:commerce strategy, mobile marketing, retail trends, SOTI










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics



Latest Headlines

More...


BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2019/01/speed-convenience-top-shoppers-wants.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.