Reports: Mobile growing in importance for shoppers

by Kristina Knight

They're using these devices, according to the Surviving the Retail Apocalypse report, to enhance their shopping experience. About two-thirds (65%) use mobile devices to redeem coupons and 57% to source coupons while nearly half (46%) use mobile devices to locate on-sale items.

"As consumer preferences continue to evolve, retailers need to adopt the right technology to meet their expectations," said Michael Iaccarino, CEO and chairman of Infogroup, parent company of Yes Marketing. "Retailers should identify the right technology and services partner if they want to deliver a convenient, seamless shopping experience that can increase both customer lifetime loyalty and revenue."

Despite in the increase in using smartphones, consumers' preference for mobile shopping is via tablet or desktop because these venues have a better overall user experience. This means it is key for retailers to begin upping their mobile experience game.

"To survive the retail apocalypse, retailers need to prioritize the mobile experience," said Jim Sturm, president of Yes Marketing. "Consumers will not hesitate to turn to another brand if it offers a more user-friendly experience. Retailers can bridge the mobile-to-store experience by introducing apps that support the in-store shopping with features like maps of store layouts and access to product ratings."

More data from the Yes Marketing report can be found here.

Tags: M:Commerce trends, mobile commerce, mobile experience, mobile marketing, mobile strategy, Yes Marketing