Reports ID what brands need to know about Super Bowl viewers

by Kristina Knight

First, iSpot notes that 24 brands have already leaked early peeks at their Super Bowl ads or are teasing the upcoming ads, hoping to expand the reach and life of those expensive spots. Their research shows that social views for Super Bowl ads have passed 28 million.

What can brands do now with the Super Bowl only days away?

"Considering companies often heavily rely on digital and TV advertising to pump up awareness for Super Bowl campaigns, both channels can quickly become over crowded and noisy. As a result, we are seeing brands couple these efforts with traditional marketing techniques, like direct mail, as an effective strategy to stand out and leverage intent data from digital channels," said Lewis Gersh, CEO, PebblePost. "Methods that combine a digital and traditional marketing strategy, like personalized mail, provide brands higher impact by leveraging customer insights and real-time data to produce an at-home reminder that's both useful and meaningful. This type of targeted strategy can help make ads more impactful, build campaign awareness and ensure they remain relevant post-Super Bowl. By sending a piece of physical marketing collateral to the homes of shoppers, brands add an additional--and impactful--touchpoint to drive key messaging as they kick off their 2019 campaigns."

Meanwhile, while viewership is nearly evenly split between the sexes, according to new AdColony data most viewers (83%) are between ages 35 and 74 so keeping the targeting for early Millennials, Gen Xers, and Boomers is a smart idea. AdColony's data also indicates that most will be watching the game via traditional television and most (60%) are hardcore football fans.

