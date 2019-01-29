BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Advertising : January 29, 2019


Reports ID what brands need to know about Super Bowl viewers

With Super Bowl LIII only a few days away, commercials are finished and most of the buys are completed. But, there is still work that can be done to capitalize on the big game: using digital ads to increase the touchpoint for traditional media buys, stepping into social, and even prepping emails. Here's what brands need to know about the Super Bowl's viewers as they prep to expand the reach of those traditional ads.

by Kristina Knight

First, iSpot notes that 24 brands have already leaked early peeks at their Super Bowl ads or are teasing the upcoming ads, hoping to expand the reach and life of those expensive spots. Their research shows that social views for Super Bowl ads have passed 28 million.

What can brands do now with the Super Bowl only days away?

"Considering companies often heavily rely on digital and TV advertising to pump up awareness for Super Bowl campaigns, both channels can quickly become over crowded and noisy. As a result, we are seeing brands couple these efforts with traditional marketing techniques, like direct mail, as an effective strategy to stand out and leverage intent data from digital channels," said Lewis Gersh, CEO, PebblePost. "Methods that combine a digital and traditional marketing strategy, like personalized mail, provide brands higher impact by leveraging customer insights and real-time data to produce an at-home reminder that's both useful and meaningful. This type of targeted strategy can help make ads more impactful, build campaign awareness and ensure they remain relevant post-Super Bowl. By sending a piece of physical marketing collateral to the homes of shoppers, brands add an additional--and impactful--touchpoint to drive key messaging as they kick off their 2019 campaigns."

Meanwhile, while viewership is nearly evenly split between the sexes, according to new AdColony data most viewers (83%) are between ages 35 and 74 so keeping the targeting for early Millennials, Gen Xers, and Boomers is a smart idea. AdColony's data also indicates that most will be watching the game via traditional television and most (60%) are hardcore football fans.

Tags: AdColony, Pebble Post, ad trends, advertising, iSpot, mobile marketing, social marketing, sports advertising, super bowl marketing










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics



Latest Headlines

More...


BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2019/01/reports-id-what-brands-need-to-know-about-super-bowl-viewers.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.