Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Ecommerce : January 02, 2019
MasterCard shows 5% retail increase for 2018 holidays
Between November 1 and December 24, retailers and merchants saw a 5.1% increase in sales (YoY). That, according to Mastercard's new Spending Pulse. Overall, shoppers spent $850 billion during the holiday season, with the biggest spending increases seen in apparel and home improvement.
But, perhaps the most significant finding from Mastercard's data is that online shopping saw a 19.1% (YoY) increase in spending.
Breaking down the overall spend, home improvement saw the highest spending increase (9% YoY), while apparel retailers saw nearly 8% YoY growth, their highest growth rates since the 2010 holiday shopping season.
"From shopping aisles to online carts, consumer confidence translated into holiday cheer for retail," said Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard and former CEO and Chairman of Saks Incorporated. "By combining the right inventory with the right mix of online versus in-store, many retailers were able to give consumers what they wanted via the right shopping channels."
More data from the Mastercard Spending Pulse can be found here.
Meanwhile, the holiday season may be officially over, but consumers are still hitting both digital and physical stores. According to the National Retail Federation, about 68% of shoppers continue to shop, many spending those gift cards found under the tree on Christmas morning (27%). And, of those who are in the midst of returning gifts, most (77%) say they are likely to buy during the returns process.
Tags: ecommerce, ecommerce trends, M:Commerce, Mastercard Spending Pulse, mobile commerce, mobile marketing, National Retail Federation
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- MasterCard shows 5% retail increase for 2018 holidays
- Expert: Fake news outperforming truth
- 6 upgrades to DevOps brands must embrace now
- Top 4 email trends for 2019
- How to use FOMO as part of social strategy
- 4 ways data will improve for 2019 marketers
- Expert: How brands can embrace interactive experience to improve engagement
- Study finds experience key to customer loyalty
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers