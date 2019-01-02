BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Ecommerce : January 02, 2019


MasterCard shows 5% retail increase for 2018 holidays

Between November 1 and December 24, retailers and merchants saw a 5.1% increase in sales (YoY). That, according to Mastercard's new Spending Pulse. Overall, shoppers spent $850 billion during the holiday season, with the biggest spending increases seen in apparel and home improvement.

by Kristina Knight

But, perhaps the most significant finding from Mastercard's data is that online shopping saw a 19.1% (YoY) increase in spending.

Breaking down the overall spend, home improvement saw the highest spending increase (9% YoY), while apparel retailers saw nearly 8% YoY growth, their highest growth rates since the 2010 holiday shopping season.

"From shopping aisles to online carts, consumer confidence translated into holiday cheer for retail," said Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard and former CEO and Chairman of Saks Incorporated. "By combining the right inventory with the right mix of online versus in-store, many retailers were able to give consumers what they wanted via the right shopping channels."

More data from the Mastercard Spending Pulse can be found here.

Meanwhile, the holiday season may be officially over, but consumers are still hitting both digital and physical stores. According to the National Retail Federation, about 68% of shoppers continue to shop, many spending those gift cards found under the tree on Christmas morning (27%). And, of those who are in the midst of returning gifts, most (77%) say they are likely to buy during the returns process.

Tags: ecommerce, ecommerce trends, M:Commerce, Mastercard Spending Pulse, mobile commerce, mobile marketing, National Retail Federation










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics



Latest Headlines

More...


BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2019/01/mastercard-shows-5-retail-increase-for-2018-holidays.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.