How M:Commerce will impact 2019

by Kristina Knight

"Mobile commerce has skyrocketed over the past few years, and we can only expect this growth - driven by 'shoppable creative' and frictionless mobile shopping experiences - to continue through 2019," said Paul Fields, Senior Manager of Strategic Partnerships, AdColony.

According to Fields, 2019 shoppers will continue to want the immediacy of mobile shopping and a seamless mobile experience.

"As a result, media partners have started introducing ways to leverage mobile-first tech to bring functionality of a brand's app or mobile site into the creative itself (e.g. adding to cart straight from the ad without leaving the current app, AR-based price checking, etc.). We expect brands will lean more heavily into these experiences and further reduce friction," said Fields.

In addition to the mobile experience, is the addition of voice and chat bots to mobile shopping. Some experts believe consumers will continue to adopt the "Alexa Effect".



"The biggest impact with the longest-lasting effect on mobile and retail is voice apps or chatbots. A key trend to watch will be the continued use of voice apps like Alexa that enhance consumers ability to voice activate retailer purchases. Several retailers have developed skills that can help shoppers buy online with just a few words," said Beatrice Olivas, Chief Revenue Officer, Motive Interactive.

Overall, experts agree that mobile commerce will continue to be a huge impact for retailers, and believe that more brick-and-mortar retailers will push into the mobile space.

"We believe every business needs to have a mobile channel with their prospective and existing customers. Mcommerce has shown its great potential in making existing industries evolve and this trend will likely continue, as mobile will further revolutionize the way we live our lives: from shopping to banking and contactless payments, users are already able to do a lot and will soon be able do most anything via their phone. There is still vast potential for improvements with businesses in need of making the user experience convenient for the consumers. There will also need to be more consolidation in the areas of mobile payment methods to achieve more consistency and establish truly global solutions," said Stefan Benndorf, Managing Director & COO, Applift.

