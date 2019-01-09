3 IoT predictions for 2019

by Kristina Knight

IoT data will become a business-critical resource in 2019

"As the enterprise increasingly adopts IoT devices and sensors, the volume of data generated by these devices and sensors increases too, providing a trove of valuable insights. At the same time, machine learning and artificial intelligence-driven data analytics will continue to mature, meaning IoT data analysis will become easier," said Lior Netzer, CTO of Mobile, Akamai. "Through a collaborative and multidisciplinary effort, businesses will be able to glean deeper insight from their connected data, (such as cross-correlating inputs from discrete sensors for better decision making,) ultimately leading to smarter business decisions."



Potential for an "IoT Doomsday" breach will keep security and data privacy front and center

"In the wake of GDPR and as the cyber threat landscape continues to evolve with volatility, protecting all devices and data -- including IoT -- will be top of mind for businesses," said Netzer. "We've already seen IoT breaches and vulnerabilities hit the headlines within the last few years -- like the Mirai botnet DDoS attack against routers and a Wi-Fi heart monitor for babies left unencrypted. In the case of connected devices, a doomsday-type breach could very well be a matter of life and death. As businesses race to stay ahead of the game in protecting and managing stored data and consumer security awareness and skepticism continues to grow, IoT device vendors will place more direct attention to fill security gaps early on in the development process."



IoT "platform" becomes the new black, fueled by cloud providers

"In 2018, Microsoft announced a four-year, $5 billion investment in building out an IoT platform. As businesses and the industry at large begin to wake up to the vast opportunity of harnessing connected devices and what their data presents, expect more investments from major tech players in the year ahead," said Netzer.

Tags: advertising, Akamai, connected devices, digital advertising, internet of things, IoT trends