Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Internet : January 09, 2019
3 IoT predictions for 2019
Mobile devices, gaming systems, computers, smart watches. The number of ways consumers go online continues to grow, as does the time spent there. According to one expert, in 2019, data will continue to be top of mind for most IoT companies, and security will be close behind.
IoT data will become a business-critical resource in 2019
"As the enterprise increasingly adopts IoT devices and sensors, the volume of data generated by these devices and sensors increases too, providing a trove of valuable insights. At the same time, machine learning and artificial intelligence-driven data analytics will continue to mature, meaning IoT data analysis will become easier," said Lior Netzer, CTO of Mobile, Akamai. "Through a collaborative and multidisciplinary effort, businesses will be able to glean deeper insight from their connected data, (such as cross-correlating inputs from discrete sensors for better decision making,) ultimately leading to smarter business decisions."
Potential for an "IoT Doomsday" breach will keep security and data privacy front and center
"In the wake of GDPR and as the cyber threat landscape continues to evolve with volatility, protecting all devices and data -- including IoT -- will be top of mind for businesses," said Netzer. "We've already seen IoT breaches and vulnerabilities hit the headlines within the last few years -- like the Mirai botnet DDoS attack against routers and a Wi-Fi heart monitor for babies left unencrypted. In the case of connected devices, a doomsday-type breach could very well be a matter of life and death. As businesses race to stay ahead of the game in protecting and managing stored data and consumer security awareness and skepticism continues to grow, IoT device vendors will place more direct attention to fill security gaps early on in the development process."
IoT "platform" becomes the new black, fueled by cloud providers
"In 2018, Microsoft announced a four-year, $5 billion investment in building out an IoT platform. As businesses and the industry at large begin to wake up to the vast opportunity of harnessing connected devices and what their data presents, expect more investments from major tech players in the year ahead," said Netzer.
Tags: advertising, Akamai, connected devices, digital advertising, internet of things, IoT trends
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Expert: How brands can prep for innovative tech changes in 2019
- 3 IoT predictions for 2019
- Report: Mobile growing in importance for shoppers
- Experts: Embrace differences in CTV, linear TV
- How to improve the customer experience in 2019
- Top 3 tips to improve native content
- MasterCard shows 5% retail increase for 2018 holidays
- Expert: Fake news outperforming truth
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers