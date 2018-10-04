What's a Good Way to Improve Time to Market? 6 Strategies to Bring Product to Market Faster

There are a few different possible definitions for "time to market" (TTM), but in general, it refers to the amount of time it takes for a product to go from being fully designed (with a manufacturing process in place) to being out the door, on its way to a customer. So what strategies can your business use to shorten this time?

Maintain Compliance and Quality



First, understand that your main priorities should be maintaining your compliance and product quality. There will likely be many possible shortcuts that can get your products into consumers' hands faster, but if those shortcuts result in a compliance violation, or in a serious step down in product quality, you'll lose all the advantages that faster TTM could grant you. Make sure you evaluate each new strategy, technology, or approach in terms of its ability to maintain the high levels of compliance and quality your customers have come to expect.

Start With Realistic, Predictable Schedules and Workflows



Try to be as realistic as possible when creating schedules and workflows. These are the documents your managers and employees will be following to create and ship your products, so they should set a high standard for efficiency while still being both achievable and easy to follow.

You can start to do this by relying on historical data. Look at the schedules and workflows your company has used in the past, and see if you can improve upon them. If you're still a relatively new company, see if you can get information from companies like yours that have existed in the past.

Automate What You Can



Automation is one of the best ways to minimize TTM. Automation is all about replacing manual, time-intensive processes with automatic ones that require no human intervention. What could have taken a human being an hour to accomplish could take a machine a matter of minutes--and you'll also reduce the possibility of human error. An algorithm is less likely to forget a step of a process than a human employee. Accordingly, it's in your best interest to automate whatever you can, everything from approval processes and reminders to the actual production of your consumer products.

Improve Tracking and Data Access



Next, you'll want to improve product tracking and data access throughout your organization. Depending on your industry, you may need to create unique batch numbers and product ID numbers so you can keep better control over quality and track products as they go through the different stages of creation. You may also want to track things like machine uptime or employee productivity.

In general, the more data you collect, the better, and the easier it is for your employees to access that data, the better. A transparent, detailed organization system will help your workers spot potential problems before they arise, and will enable them to answer key questions faster.

Be Proactive With Maintenance and Problem Detection



Being proactively minded can dramatically improve your TTM. Encouraging your employees to be on the lookout for potential issues, before they occur, can save hours of time. It's the difference between taking a minute or two to inflate a car tire and spending upwards of an hour changing a tire on the side of a highway.

Designate authorities to routinely inspect your equipment and/or run tests to observe for red flags that there's a problem in production. If you catch these issues early enough, you can prevent them from causing a delay in your TTM.

Measure and Analyze Productivity



Finally, spend time measuring and analyzing the productivity of your team. Look at where your team is spending the majority of their hours, and try to find weak points or key areas that could be improved. Then, roll out changes to workflows and conditions that have the chance to improve those weak points, and take another snapshot to see if you were successful. While you're at it, try to balance your attention to both team and individual productivity. It's important to view your entire workforce as a single unit, but you'll also need to optimize how each individual operates within that unit.

These strategies should help you improve your product's TTM without eating into your quality, or costing you much extra money. However, this is an ongoing process, and you shouldn't expect overnight results after adopting a new strategy or two. Take your time, optimize your processes gradually, and keep a close eye on your analytics to ensure your strategies are working the way you intended.



