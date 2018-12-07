Top 3 content marketing predictions for 2019

by Kristina Knight

The Hottest New Job Position: Chief Content Officer (CCO)

"With content marketing becoming more of a priority for many businesses, a designated, C-suite position for content is the next natural step. Chief Content Officer didn't even exist as a role several years ago, but as companies who were early content champions started developing these roles, it shines a bigger spotlight on how important content is to the core of one's business. By the time 2019 rolls around, don't be surprised to see "CCO" as a more common job title," said Jillian Smith, Head of Content, SendGrid.

Larger, In-house Content Teams

"There's a clear push to transition away from hiring freelance content creators who prove to be much more expensive (for quality work, that is) to building out a team of writers who have the knowledge and resources necessary to create great work for a given company. No doubt this trend also owes something to more journalists and writers being pushed out of their traditional industry and going into tech careers. To do content marketing effectively, you can't have a team of one. And it's clear that content teams provide tremendous business value. Bringing in journalists and creating a content studio and media desk inside a company is looking to be the game-changing next move for content marketing," said Smith.

Content Cleanse: Data as The Key to Successful Content Marketing Evolution

"You wouldn't execute an email marketing campaign without A/B testing--the same can and should be said for content marketing. A content cleanse that puts a halt on the development and publication of content while a business compares their KPIs to the previous year is the most effective way to take stock of what is and isn't working in order to evolve. Whether you need to produce more or less content, become more focused and disciplined or completely revamp your strategy altogether, a content cleanse is the best way to go about assessing the health of your program and driving your content marketing efforts forward into the new year," said Smith.

