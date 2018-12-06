Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : December 06, 2018
Study: Publishers, marketers admit they need data help
While most publishers and marketers are collecting and using data, most also admit they need help in strategy and execution. That's the word from new Lotame data, in which 80% of publishing and marketing execs surveyed said they "would consider" outsourcing data if it meant they would get a better handle on strategy and execution.
The data is part of Lotame's Data Activation and Success Report, issued recently. Researchers found that thought 70% say they are collecting audience data that is very to somewhat valuable, 80% report they would outsource strategy because they need help in the execution of data.
"Research finds that audience data is still underleveraged by publishers and marketers. For all these organizations, data strategy development, management and execution require sizable investments in talent and technology - and many simply don't have the in-house capabilities or infrastructure," said Jason Downie, Chief Strategy Officer at Lotame.
Other interesting findings from the report include:
▪ While most are utilizing data to improve their own campaigns, 32% want to improve data quality to sell it
▪ 56% define data strategy success as a return of visitors and increase in pageviews
▪ 58% define overall data success as boosting loyalty, 49% say it's increasing ad performance
"One-third of brands and publishers are creating new monetization opportunities by becoming second-party data providers...Publishers are focused on driving traffic and growing audience," said Downie. "This has a cascade effect on their ad success and the value they can claim for partners. So, it's no surprise that data is being evaluated by traffic volume and pageviews."
Tags: advertising, advertising data, customer data, data strategy, ecommerce data, Lotame
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Study: Publishers, marketers admit they need data help
- 2018 holiday shopping season breaking records
- Study: Gift card use increases consumer spending
- 2 ways IoT can protect brands in the new year
- 3 Predictions for holiday shopping season
- Thanksgiving Weekend Wrap: Mobile a new force
- Study: New subscribers more likely to read
- Cyber Monday stats strong
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers