BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Advertising : December 06, 2018


Study: Publishers, marketers admit they need data help

While most publishers and marketers are collecting and using data, most also admit they need help in strategy and execution. That's the word from new Lotame data, in which 80% of publishing and marketing execs surveyed said they "would consider" outsourcing data if it meant they would get a better handle on strategy and execution.

by Kristina Knight

The data is part of Lotame's Data Activation and Success Report, issued recently. Researchers found that thought 70% say they are collecting audience data that is very to somewhat valuable, 80% report they would outsource strategy because they need help in the execution of data.

"Research finds that audience data is still underleveraged by publishers and marketers. For all these organizations, data strategy development, management and execution require sizable investments in talent and technology - and many simply don't have the in-house capabilities or infrastructure," said Jason Downie, Chief Strategy Officer at Lotame.

Other interesting findings from the report include:

▪ While most are utilizing data to improve their own campaigns, 32% want to improve data quality to sell it
▪ 56% define data strategy success as a return of visitors and increase in pageviews
▪ 58% define overall data success as boosting loyalty, 49% say it's increasing ad performance

"One-third of brands and publishers are creating new monetization opportunities by becoming second-party data providers...Publishers are focused on driving traffic and growing audience," said Downie. "This has a cascade effect on their ad success and the value they can claim for partners. So, it's no surprise that data is being evaluated by traffic volume and pageviews."

Tags: advertising, advertising data, customer data, data strategy, ecommerce data, Lotame










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics



Latest Headlines

More...


BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2018/12/study-publishers-marketers-admit-they-need-data-help.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.