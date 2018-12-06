Study: Publishers, marketers admit they need data help

by Kristina Knight

The data is part of Lotame's Data Activation and Success Report, issued recently. Researchers found that thought 70% say they are collecting audience data that is very to somewhat valuable, 80% report they would outsource strategy because they need help in the execution of data.

"Research finds that audience data is still underleveraged by publishers and marketers. For all these organizations, data strategy development, management and execution require sizable investments in talent and technology - and many simply don't have the in-house capabilities or infrastructure," said Jason Downie, Chief Strategy Officer at Lotame.

Other interesting findings from the report include:

▪ While most are utilizing data to improve their own campaigns, 32% want to improve data quality to sell it

▪ 56% define data strategy success as a return of visitors and increase in pageviews

▪ 58% define overall data success as boosting loyalty, 49% say it's increasing ad performance

"One-third of brands and publishers are creating new monetization opportunities by becoming second-party data providers...Publishers are focused on driving traffic and growing audience," said Downie. "This has a cascade effect on their ad success and the value they can claim for partners. So, it's no surprise that data is being evaluated by traffic volume and pageviews."

